Chicago, IL

Man dies after Memorial Day weekend shooting in Logan Square

By David Struett
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IPGC_0fyEpUwt00

A man shot during an argument in Logan Square on Sunday has died, authorities said.

The man, 37, was pronounced dead early Thursday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He had been shot in his eye while arguing with a man around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man and recovered a weapon at the scene, but he was released from custody without being charged, police said.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

He was one of 51 people shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, the most violent in five years.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

