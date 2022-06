MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19. These counties are grouped in the northwest, central, and southeastern parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeastern Wisconsin are “in the green,” seeing low levels of community spread of the virus. The exceptions are Forest and Langlade counties, which have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus with 18 other counties around the state. There are 41 counties with a low level of community spread of the virus.

