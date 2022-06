Terry Stotts missed out on the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job when they hired Darvin Ham last week, but he remains in the mix for the same position with another team. Stotts is one of at least three finalists to be named head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. Mike D’Antoni and Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson are also on Charlotte’s short list.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO