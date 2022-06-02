ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana & Parks: Wait. Sam is an ordained minister?!

By Dana Parks
 3 days ago

Dana freaked out when Parks dropped a huge bomb. Not only is he getting ready to tie the knot, he filed for the marriage license!

"It doesn't mean that we're married yet, but it's very close," Parks said.

And then Sam dropped an even BIGGER bomb. If Parks needs an officiant, he doesn't have to look very far because Sam is a card-carrying ordained minister!

Listen to the segment above to find out if Sam will be part of Parks' big day -- and if Dana is invited to the wedding.

Catch the Dana & Parks Podcast and listen whenever you want.

