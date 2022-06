The Loudoun Laurels Foundation has selected Sandy Lerner as its 2022 laureate. She was chosen from among nearly two dozen nominations submitted by the public. The foundation is committed to honoring exceptional community service for the benefit of Loudoun County citizens and developing future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year, the foundation honors Loudoun County citizens whose commitment to the Loudoun community through leadership, community service, and philanthropy have helped make Loudoun County a great place in which to live and work.

