Real Estate

Turning point for the tight housing market, but not in DC

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of homes for sale nationwide in May was 8% higher than a year earlier, marking the first time since June 2019 that active inventory rose, according to Realtor.com. Nationwide, active listings are still 48.5% lower than in May 2020. In the D.C. metro area, active listings in...

wtop.com

Comments / 1

rockvillenights.com

Living on $3.7 million a year in Rockville, Maryland

Can you live on $3.7 million a year in Rockville? Brian Jung is doing it now. The successful YouTuber has a channel dedicated to videos on personal finance and cryptocurrency. His family came here from South Korea in the 1990s, one of many who have settled in a Rockville where the Asian community is now one of the economic engines of the city. CNBC took notice of Jung's acccomplishments, including his financial stake in Rockville Town Square's Gyuzo Japanese BBQ restaurant, in a new episode of its Make It: Millenial Money series.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Affordable housing could replace former car dealership site in Alexandria

The vacant site of a former car dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, could soon be replaced by dozens of affordable housing units. Community Housing Partners (CHP), a Virginia-based nonprofit that works towards sustainable and affordable communities, has proposed a new development in Alexandria called Witter Place. CHP’s proposal and request for...
WTOP

First City Ridge apartment building opens (with $11,000 penthouses)

City Ridge, the 1.1 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C., which broke ground in late 2018, has completed the first of four residential buildings, with residents beginning to move in. The Branches is a 157-unit building that is actually two connected towers,...
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

MCF Sells Offices for $17M, Double What it Paid in 2020

MCF Capital has sold two recently renovated office buildings in Lanham, Md., for $16.9 million. The buyer was undisclosed. Located at 7404 and 7375 Executive Place, the two buildings — known as Maryland Corporate Center 3 and 4 — are a combined 140,000 square feet. At the time of the sale, they were 87 percent leased to 35 tenants. Originally built in 1988, the buildings were acquired by MCH Capital in April of 2020 for $8 million, according to public records.
LANHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

Delta slashes thousands of flights nationwide, including at BWI-Marshall

LINTHICUM, Md. — Delta Airlines Inc. slashed roughly 7,600 flights from its July and August schedules in an effort to "strategically ... build additional resilience in our system and improve operational reliability," the company said last week. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will see a nearly 8% reduction in...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Only Workers Comp Pharmacy Now Open in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
popville.com

“Below Deck in DC?”

“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
GEORGETOWN, DC
popville.com

Shootings near Eastern Market Metro, Nats Park and Navy Yard

From MPD sent at 12:41am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. “First District is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Potomac SE. 1 adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries and treated at a local hospital. Anyone with information please call (202) 727-9099 or text tip 50411.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Westfield Mall gets a Jolly Yolly Kids, Butter Me Up

Westfield Montgomery Mall in Maryland’s Montgomery County has a couple of unique new tenants. They are indoor children’s playground Jolly Yolly Kids and Butter Me Up. The mall location will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the D.C. pop-up Butter Me Up, which claims to have sold more than 100,000 breakfast sandwiches in its first two years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
MARYLAND STATE
storereporter.com

Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

PF Chang’s opens DC’s first ‘To Go’ location in Dupont Circle

Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s has opened its first takeout and delivery location in D.C., at 1120 20th St., NW, in Dupont Circle. The 1,300-square-foot store does have indoor seating for 12, but is designed specifically for online ordering, takeout, delivery and catering. It’s open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
RESTAURANTS
Washington Examiner

Cities coming to their senses on homeless encampments

The Democratic leaders that control our nation’s cities should never have let the problem get this bad, but hopeful signs across the country show patience is wearing thin when it comes to homeless encampments. In Washington, D.C., it took the fatal shooting of a homeless man in broad daylight...
WASHINGTON, DC
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Families in Maryland can get $500 a month- are you eligible?

There is a new proposal for a universal basic income program. If passed, families in Maryland could get $500 per month. June payments: Stimulus checks, tax rebates and UBI. If passed, this program would give 100 families in Annapolis, Maryland $500 a month. The plan will cost $800,000 and would be funded by aid given through the American Rescue Act. Find additional details here.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

