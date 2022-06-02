Iconic, with a capital A; Wildwood's landmark tiny home is moving out soon

WILDWOOD —The Jersey Shore resort will say goodbye next week to a quirky, tiny landmark that has been a curiosity and photo-taking attraction for tourists and locals alike for more than a half century.

An iconic A-frame home at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Bennett Avenue is scheduled to be moved Tuesday to a horse farm to the north in Upper Township until the new owner, Cape May County businessman and history buff Ed Bixby, decides where its permanent home should be.

The house had no plumbing or electricity and was never lived in, instead served as a clubhouse for hobby groups led by Glenn Dye, a local resident and car dealer executive who built the house from a kit in 1961, according to Taylor Henry, vice president of the Preserving the Wildwoods group.

The red building has a gray, A-framed roof extending from its crest to the ground on both sides. The front and back walls have a triangular shape and the rear wall has a balcony with exterior stairs leading up to it.

In order to save the tiny building of a few hundred square feet from demolition, Preserving the Wildwoods assisted the Blue Homes Real Estate in finding someone who would assume ownership of it at no change and then pay to have it removed.

Condominiums are planned for the property where the tiny landmark has stood since 1961, according to the Henry and Blue Homes.

Henry said the move of the house is "bittersweet" because while she and many others will miss seeing it as a Wildwood fixture, the move prevents its demise.

"My god, I love that house! I call it the A-Frame, but many people here call it the Triangle House," Henry said.

Bixby, a real estate broker and developer, said he first will repair the building and ensure its structural integrity.

"I will keep it safe and secure until we figure out where it will go in the future."

He said he could leave the A-frame on the farm, move it to the Steelmantown Cemetery he also renovated and owns in Upper Township or work with Wildwood officials and the community to possibly return the icon to a new location there.

"I decided to get involved because of Preserving the Wildwoods and hope this will help generate more support for that organization."

Henry said her group had several dozen inquiries and offers for the building — some with no money to pay for the move — but Bixby's proposal was the most viable.

The public may donate money online to help pay the moving cost at https://gofund.me/41f899a6 . As of Thursday, $1,000 had been raised toward an $18,000 goal.

Steve Hauck, owner of S.J. Hauck Construction Co. of Pleasantville, said his company will move the house Tuesday at a discounted price with prep work starting Thursday to help support the preservation effort for the unusual house.

"We will remove the second floor, lift the first floor with a crane and transport them to Upper Township, where we will reassemble it " Hauck explained.

