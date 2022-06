I'm sure at one time or another you've wondered what happens with the 'leftover' food at your favorite bakery, cafe or food establishment the end of the day. Obviously some food items have a longer shelf-life and can be stored and used in the future, while others are a bit more time sensitive when it comes to usage. Having worked at a local bagel shop for many years during high school and college I learned about different donations and give-back partnerships with local groups and organizations. Well now one local location of a popular national franchise is seeking non-profit partners to receive regular donations.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO