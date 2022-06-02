ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

State launches STEAM Portal for women and girls

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcgPv_0fyEmdYF00

EAST HARTFORD — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited Sunset Ridge Middle School on Wednesday to launch the state’s new online STEAM Portal, focused on resources and opportunities for women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The website provides information on programs such as internships and camps for students interested in STEAM fields, as well as resources for parents and educators to promote and encourage exploration into STEAM fields.

Bysiewicz said fields such as engineering and information technology are well compensated, but are male-dominated spaces that are in need of female professionals.

“The way that we close the pay gap is we get young women and girls studying these fields because is it fair that men should make so much more?” Bysiewicz said.

Timothy D. Larson, executive director of the state Office of Higher Education, said the idea behind the STEAM Portal is to help girls engage in topics within those fields in an appealing and interactive way.

“This hub will direct you and pull you over to an area where you may want to find other opportunities,” Larson said.

Amanda Cooper, a sixth-grade science teacher at Sunset Ridge, said the portal would be a great resource to help find extracurricular opportunities for students.

“For me, as an educator, I’m always trying to connect my students to their passion inside and outside of the classroom, but sometimes it’s hard to find those outside pieces,” Cooper said.

Bysiewicz asked girls in Cooper’s class about their career interests, and their responses included neurology, engineering, psychotherapy, and politics.

Candace Freedenberg, founder and president of Untapped Potential Inc., said it is important to make opportunities for girls to figure out what they want to do.

“Even if you’re told you’re good in English, give math and science a chance, and maybe you’ll find what you’re good at,” Freedenberg said.

Freedenberg added that an early interest in geometry during middle school ultimately led her to the field of optics and interning with Nobel Prize winner Donna Strickland at the University of Rochester.

Bysiewicz said an important piece of the puzzle is computer literacy, as virtually every career path requires tech proficiency.

“The better you are at it, the better you’ll be at whatever career you have,” Bysiewicz said.

Abby Jewett, a regional executive with AT&T, said the company is always looking to diversify its workforce, and her work at AT&T includes seeking out nonprofits, particularly those closing the digital divide for women and girls.

“You can’t get anywhere these days unless you’re connected to the internet,” Jewett said.

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

New Haven announces ‘Summer of Fun’ activities for youth

NEW HAVEN — The city unveiled plans for “dozens of fun and enriching summer, events and programs” for New Haven children, youth and families this summer that Mayor Justin Elicker said will have the city “bursting with fun.”. “Summer is just around the corner and the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Not going to college? These careers that don't require a degree are in high demand

SIMSBURY, Conn. — As college tuitions see all-time highs, and after COVID-19 ruptured all sorts of plans for people’s futures, what are high school graduates doing?. Students approaching high school graduation may have a multitude of reasons to forgo seeking a higher education degree at a four-year university. Those reasons are as complex as the trillions of dollars worth of student loan debt nationwide, or as simple as “it’s not a good fit for me.”
SIMSBURY, CT
Connecticut Public

Baby formula ‘drop and swap’ events in Hartford and Southington aim to help during national shortage

A national baby formula shortage continues to affect Connecticut parents and families. While the federal government coordinates imports from overseas and boosts manufacturing here in the U.S., local communities are finding ways to help each other out. Several formula “drop and swap” events are taking place this weekend. Any residents...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
East Hartford, CT
Government
City
East Hartford, CT
WTNH

Brother Carl Hardrick Institute opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new center where parents, students and at-risk teens can learn ways to prevent violence in their neighborhoods, is opening in Hartford. “We are training individuals the moms, the uncles, to dads, everybody, in the community to become licensed intervenors to work with those children, “said Francine Austin of the Brother […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Philadelphia

Historic Hartford Chapel Is for Sale for $1, But With a Catch

A three-story 1800s funeral chapel in Hartford, Connecticut, is being sold for $1. The catch? The buyer will have to move the chapel from the site at a cost significantly higher than the low asking price. The Congregation Beth Israel has been trying to knock it down for years and...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Strickland
Person
Amanda Cooper
New Haven Independent

Weed-preneur Lights Up Joint Venture

With the help of a $3 million investment, a leading medical cannabis entrepreneur in New Haven has plans to expand into recreational cannabis now that Connecticut has legalized it. The business owner, Kebra Smith-Bolden, 45, has worked in the cannabis industry since 2017 when she opened her medical cannabis certification...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Eastern Connecticut rolls in D-III Series opener

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sophomore Jason Claiborn, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, drove in four runs with an infield single and bases-clearing triple and junior righty Billy Oldham pitched at least six innings for the 11th time in 14 starts this year as the No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Eastern Connecticut baseball team opened the NCAA Division III national tournament with a 10-3 win over seventh-seeded Baldwin Wallace Friday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Computer Literacy#Internships
Journal Inquirer

Windsor moves forward with plans for retail pot sales

WINDSOR — Town officials want to hear from residents before making a decision on zoning regulations that could limit or prohibit the sale of recreational or medicinal marijuana in town. As such, they’re circulating a survey for residents to weigh their concerns. When residents access the online survey,...
WINDSOR, CT
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Mall Gets a New Lease on Life

According to CT Insider, here's some excellent news for Waterbury's dying Brass Mill Center. The Waterbury Mall and Brass Mill Commons have received a new lease on life. The Kohan Retail Investment Group recently purchased the mall for $44.9 million. Mike Kohan told CT Insider that they've been in the mall business for 20 years and have done a lot of repositioning. Kohan and his partners specialize in bringing malls back to life. He made a statement to Insider saying that they hope to add things that can bring more traffic to the mall, which would then in-turn bring on more tenants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WTNH

Breeze Airways launch seven new flights

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways is celebrating their one-year anniversary at Bradley International Airport in a huge way: launching seven new flights from Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The new flights are set to take off to Nashville, Tennessee; Akron/Canton, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; Richmond, Virginia; and Jacksonville, Florida this week, followed by a launch to […]
hamlethub.com

Former Miss Connecticut is Crowned Emcee of Charity Drag Brunch

Tiaras and mascara will abound in Simsbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022 when popular news TV personality and Miss Connecticut 2016 Alyssa Taglia hosts a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” fundraiser for A Promise to Jordan, a statewide non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for substance use and addiction recovery. The colorful event, which is sponsored by The Imperial Sovereign Court of All Connecticut, an organization that secures equality, liberty and justice and to promote positive morale and pride throughout the community, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roux Cajun Eatery in downtown Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
393
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy