ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New ad shows Kentucky Dem. nominee for US Senate wearing noose

By Ryan Bittan, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhwJ5_0fyElw2b00

KENTUCKY ( KTVX ) — In an ad entitled “Pain of our Past,” Charles Booker, a Kentucky state representative and Democratic nominee in Kentucky’s 2022 Senate race, shines a light on his ancestors’ painful history.

The ad evokes an emotional reaction, as Booker, who is challenging Sen. Rand Paul in November’s midterm election, can be seen wearing a noose around his neck as he calls for action.

The ad begins with a voiceover of the Democratic nominee saying, “The pain of our past persists to this day,” and a shot of a noose swinging back and forth as it hangs from a tree.

The noose is, of course, a reference to the age-old hateful practice of lynching.

Booker points to lynching as a “tool of terror” that existed throughout the South in states like Kentucky.

The ad continues, showing a black and white photo of a man hanging from a tree by his neck as a large crowd is gathered around, peering toward the camera.

“It was used to kill hopes for freedom, it was used to kill my ancestors,” he says as he appears on screen with a noose around his neck, wearing a suit fit for the Senate floor.

Booker is the first black Kentuckian to receive the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Kentucky jailer died protecting inmates, family says

He cites his nomination as a “historic victory for our Commonwealth” before bringing up his opponent, Sen. Paul, who appears on screen giving a half-hearted smile.

Booker goes on, pointing to Paul as “the very person who compared expanded health care to slavery, the person who said he would have opposed the Civil Rights Act, the person who single-handedly blocked an anti-lynching act from being Federal law,” all while a noose hanging around his neck as he stands by a tree.

The sounds of a tightening rope can be heard as Booker says, “The choice couldn’t be clearer.”

“In November, we will choose healing,” he says as he lifts the rope from around his neck. “We will choose Kentucky.”

Booker is a lifelong resident of Louisville’s West End, growing up in what has been one of the poorest zip codes in Kentucky, his website states.

It also says he has “been homeless” and has had to ration his insulin because he couldn’t afford the medication he needed as a Type 1 diabetic.

The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate was first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018, becoming the youngest black state legislator in nearly 90 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Bill Renick nominated to serve on TVA Board of Directors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) praised President Joe Biden’s nomination of Mississippi native Bill Renick to be a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors. “The Tennessee Valley Authority has long been vital for Mississippi’s power generation and economic development needs, as evidenced by […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What are university students studying in Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of students graduate with a bachelor’s degree each semester in Mississippi. As the old saying goes, today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. So what kind of educational background will Mississippi’s next generation of leaders have? Niche has a breakdown of the most popular majors at each Mississippi university. Here’s what it […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
WJTV 12

Lowest-earning counties in Mississippi

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Special Olympics Mississippi travels to national competition in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For a week, Mississippi’s largest delegation of 173 members will be in Orlando, Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games competing for national titles and their goal is to bring home the trophy. Athletes, cheerleaders and coaches all packed their bags and loaded on to the buses with one thing […]
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
WJTV 12

Community baby shower held for metro area moms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New and expecting mothers in the metro area participated in a Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower. The event was put on by the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health. Diapers, onesies and other baby items were distributed to mothers. With Mississippi being one of the leading states for maternal mortality, event […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Health system in south Mississippi seeks sale or merger

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

8 BBQ joints to visit in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The aroma of charcoal and wood chips have started to fill the air as the summer season begins to make its entrance. BBQ grills in backyards and restaurants will bring finger-licking, fall off the bones meat to tables across Mississippi. The south is known for its legendary BBQ recipes and sauces […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi-made gifts for Father’s Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 19. If you’re struggling to find a gift, look no further. Mississippi is filled with plenty of crafty people who sell their work. Below you will find a list of some Mississippi-made products that would make great gifts for Father’s Day. You’ll also […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Midterm Election#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Kentucky Dem#Democratic#Kentuckian#U S Senate#Commonwealth
WJTV 12

Mississippi county official faces felony drug charge, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WJTV 12

31st annual CelticFest held in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Celtic Heritage Society (CHS) will host the 31st annual CelticFest Mississippi June 3-4, 2022. The event will be held at the Lakeshore Park in Rankin County. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The CelticFest mission is […]
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
JOURDANTON, TX
WJTV 12

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy