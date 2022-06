Click here to read the full article. For Max Borenstein, penning Season 1 of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” wasn’t his ideal writing situation. While he used his home office in Venice and spent most of his days there alone with his cats — more on them below! — now he’s excited to be in a real writers’ room for Season 2. “We have the house for the second season that we’ve been renting in Venice,” he says. “After spending the duration of the quarantine writing one on Zoom from home, I’ve had about enough solitude for a...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO