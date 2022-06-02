ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauppauge, NY

Woman Charged After Fatal Hit-Run Hauppauge Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDdpG_0fyElHIA00
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a woman dead. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 23 in Hauppauge.

A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then left the roadway, and struck the woman standing on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene eastbound on Motor Parkway, according to police.

The victim, identified as Cherokee Fletcher, age 28, of Commack, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

On Thursday morning, June 2, Suffolk County Police said a woman has been charged in connection to the crash.

Madeline Henriquez, age 22, of Brentwood, has been charged with:

  • Second-degree manslaughter
  • Leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality,
  • Tampering with physical evidence.

Henriquez is being processed at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

The SCPD will be releasing further information at a press conference later in the day Thursday.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver From Seaford Charged After Fatal Crash In Wantagh, Police Say

An impaired driver is facing charges after being involved in a fatal overnight crash on Long Island, police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 in Wantagh. Matthew Smith, age 22, of Seaford was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision with a 2015 Chrysler sedan being operated by a 23-year-old man heading westbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Nassau County Police said.
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost cont…
DIX HILLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Commack, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
City
Hauppauge, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Two Suffolk County Women Accused Of Selling Illegal Fireworks

Two women have been accused of selling illegal fireworks at a Long Island store. Responding to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers responded to Smokes R Us, located in Mastic at 194 Poospatuck Lane just before 2 p.m. Friday, June 3 where they saw signs on the door that fireworks were for sale.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Fatality#Police Precinct#First District Court#Scpd
Daily Voice

Hopatcong Woman, 28, Killed By Car In Bridgewater

A 28-year-old Hopatcong woman was struck and killed by a car in Bridgewater overnight, authorities said. Kelsey Benson was walking on State Highway 28 when she was struck by a Lexus driven by a 59-year-old Bridgewater man around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 5, local police said. Members of Robert Wood...
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash In Manorville

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway overnight. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 in Manorville. Matthew Lightsey, of Babylon, was operating a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on westbound side, when he lost control of his vehicle between exits 69 and 68 and struck a bridge abutment and overturned, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Trio Nabbed For Burglary At Hicksville Deli

Three teens have been charged in connection with a burglary at a popular Long Island deli. Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers responded to Deli NY in Hicksville, located at 18 Newbridge Road, just before 4 p.m. Friday, June 3. Upon arrival, officers were informed that three male subjects were...
HICKSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Duo Charged After Ghost Guns Investigation In Harrison, Police Say

An investigation into ghost guns and other illegal firearms in Westchester County led to the arrest of two men. Police executed a search warrant in West Harrison on Friday, June 3, following a lengthy investigation, according to the Harrison Police Department. Authorities said investigators seized the following during the search...
HARRISON, NY
longisland.com

3 Juveniles Arrested for Hicksville Burglary

The Second Squad reports the arrest of three male juveniles on Friday June 3, 2022 at 3:55 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Second Precinct officers responded to Deli NY located at 18 Newbridge Road for a Burglary that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers were informed that three male subjects were observed gaining entry to the deli by throwing rocks through the front glass window and removing merchandise from the store.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy