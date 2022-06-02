1 dead, 1 injured after gunman shoots bicyclists near Hope College campus

HOLLAND (WWJ) -- A shooting near the Hope College campus in Holland has left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Holland police say the victims were riding their bikes near 16th Street and College Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday when a gunman started firing at them.

In response to the shooting, Hope College tweeted out a "HOPE ALERT" just before 10:30 p.m. saying that an off-campus shooting occurred and that the suspect wasn't in custody yet and the campus was on lockdown.

On its official Facebook page, the college gave students specific lockdown instructions, including locking doors, turning off lights and silencing cellphones.

Fox 17 reports that one of the victims, a 19-year-old Holland man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, an 18-year-old man from Holland, was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect. Holland police described the gunman as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch confirmed to Fox 17 that police set up a perimeter, and a K-9 unit was brought in to help look for the suspect.

The lockdown ended around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Hope College is urging people to be careful and vigilant if they do choose to go out.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form .