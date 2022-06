Martinez, Calif. – Let’s face it, when traveling by car, oil refineries never evoke that “hey, let’s check out this city!” attitude. They often act as a visual repellent to even the most curious and avid explorers. In the process, travelers can miss out on colorful, vibrant, and fun-filled cities bursting with plenty of character. Welcome to Martinez.

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO