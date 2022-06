On Thursday, the 49ers announced they officially have signed all nine players from their 2022 NFL Draft class. Each of the nine players signed four-year deals, including defensive lineman and second-round pick Drake Jackson and cornerback Samuel Womack III, who finalized their first contracts with the club on Thursday. The entire rookie class has been present at OTAs while the front office worked out the formalities with their representation.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO