When former Reliant Energy CEO Don D. Jordan made a winning—and record-breaking—bid of $1 million on a steer named Vanilla Ice at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show in March, I could only imagine how delicious such moneyed beef might be. I envied Jordan and, I assumed, his friends and family who would join him for a whole-cow feast at his $6 million home in Memorial Villages. What would be prepared alongside his recent purchase? Would he throw its meat in the smoker for a slow-cooked barbecue dinner, or fashion the perfect tenderloin steak, served with a sauce Béarnaise?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO