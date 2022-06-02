Ansonia suspect arraigned on murder charge

Ansonia, Conn./WTIC Radio - A teenager accused in a homicide last month in Ansonia has been arraigned.

Police say 17-year-old Monteral Crews is charged with felony murder, murder, criminal attempt at robbery, conspiracy and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Crews is charged in the death of Johnny Class on April 5.

The suspect was arrested by U.S. marshals in North Carolina May 13.

Bond was set at $1.5 million.

Police say the investigation remains open and more arrests are anticipated.

