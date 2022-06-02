ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

Ansonia suspect arraigned on murder charge

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ie50k_0fyEhWQf00

Ansonia, Conn./WTIC Radio - A teenager accused in a homicide last month in Ansonia has been arraigned.

Police say 17-year-old Monteral Crews is charged with felony murder, murder, criminal attempt at robbery, conspiracy and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Crews is charged in the death of Johnny Class on April 5.

The suspect was arrested by U.S. marshals in North Carolina May 13.

Bond was set at $1.5 million.

Police say the investigation remains open and more arrests are anticipated.
Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in February Murder of Hartford Woman

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Hartford in February. Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford, has been charged with the murder of Allison McCoy, 21, of Hartford. Police responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 and found...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#North Carolina#Ansonia#Violent Crime#Monteral Crews
Eyewitness News

Seymour man charged with DUI following wrong-way crashes on Route 8

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - A Seymour man was charged with driving under the influence after driving the wrong way and causing several crashes on Route 8. According to Connecticut State Police the man was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 8. State police say the man got on...
SEYMOUR, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect said fatal Bridgeport shooting was an accident

BRIDGEPORT - Delvon Rodriguez claimed he didn’t mean to kill Jose Alicea, just scare him, according to his police statement. But police said the shot Rodriguez fired through the victim’s kitchen window struck Alicea square in the chest. On Friday afternoon the 20-year-old Rodriguez was arraigned before Superior...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man charged in Evergreen Ave. murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a man in connection to a Hartford shooting that left one woman dead and one in critical condition. On Feb. 7 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for the report of someone needing medical attention. When they arrived, officers located a woman […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Meriden Man Accused Of Trafficking Cocaine

A 28-year-old man is facing life in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico into Connecticut and distributing it throughout the region, federal officials announced. In New Haven County, a grand jury indicted Meriden resident Bimael Acevedo-Roman on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Feds: Bridgeport man pleads guilty to illegally having a gun

HARTFORD — A Bridgeport man previously convicted of assault, strangulation and other offenses pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally possessing a firearm, according to federal prosecutors. LaMain Heard, 31, has been detained since his federal arrest on Jan. 21. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24 and faces...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teens Arrested With Illegal Weapons, Drugs After Police Chase in Fairfield

Two teens were taken into custody on Thursday after fleeing from Fairfield Police in a stolen vehicle, which was later located with illegal weapons and drugs inside, according to officials. At approximately 5:25 p.m., authorities said a Fairfield officer was on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle when they witnessed...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong way driver involved in multicar accident

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - A wrong way driver was involved in a multicar accident on Route 8 in Seymour on Saturday. It occurred between exits 22 and 23. There is no word on the condition of the occupants at this time.
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured During Altercation at Bar in Waterbury

A man was injured during an altercation at a bar in Waterbury early Saturday morning. Police said they were called to La Cuencanita Restaurant and Bar on Lakewood Road around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of an assault. When police arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old man with...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Jury returns indictment of Meriden man’s drug charges

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment on Wednesday charging a Meriden man with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery. According to court documents and […]
WTNH

Two injured in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While […]
HARTFORD, CT
Westerly Sun

Police logs: Friday, June 3, 2022

Nicholas R. Cillino, 31, of 2 Elizabeth St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. Coti J. Johnson, 24, of New London, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance. Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/...
WESTERLY, RI
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy