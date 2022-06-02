ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the area's 2022 high school beach volleyball standouts

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
High school beach volleyball recently finished up its season and there were a number of area players who deserve to be recognized for their play during the first full season as an FHSAA sport.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic School won the Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship and also reached the FHSAA state quarterfinals. Venice High also made the FHSAA regional tournament, losing to the Cougars.

Here are the players recognized as top players this season by their coaches:

BRADEN RIVER: Liana Nesser and Aryanna Spainhower.

BRADENTON CHRISTIAN: Emma Laade and Calla Beukema.

CARDINAL MOONEY: Helena Hebda, Madeline Carson, Jordyn Byrd, Sawyer DeYoung, Gracie Page, Izzy Russell, Kate Montesano and Riley Greene.

CHARLOTTE: Julia D’Amico and Madeline Wadsworth.

LAKEWOOD RANCH: Ashley Pater, Brooke Pater, Andrea Dietz and Kenzie Schmucker.

LEMON BAY: Kendall Steinert, Ocean Roth, Taylor Orris, Rylie Thibideau, Lilly Abbott and Maddie Googins.

PORT CHARLOTTE: Tyler Evans and Morgan Willis.

RIVERVIEW: McKenna Flaherty and Alexa Horinuchi.

SARASOTA CHRISTIAN: Savannah Yoder and Bella Bogacz.

VENICE: Alayna Prachar, Ireland Ferguson, Taylor Arden and Iris Devries.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

