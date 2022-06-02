ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone has been training to be a 'hot dad' since he was 5: 'That was the coolest thing'

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCOmO_0fyEgZc700

Post Malone is pumped to be a “hot dad.”

According to PEOPLE , the 26-year-old expressed his excitement in an exclusive interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe sharing it’s “always been a dream” of his to be a father. Turns out, he’s also been training for it since he was about 5.

"I'm pumped beyond belief," he shared. "As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it."

He concluded, "I'm so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad."

After revealing the baby news, Post told TMZ , “I'm excited for this next chapter in my life.”

He continued, “I’m the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Catch new music by Posty on his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache , releasing June 3.

