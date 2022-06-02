ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen customized his golf ball to troll Tom Brady at 'The Match'

By Dan Mennella
 3 days ago

Tom Brady got the last laugh in the latest installment of The Match -- but Bills quarterback Josh Allen may have gotten the best laugh.

Brady and teammate Aaron Rodgers outdueled the tandem of Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the 12-hole golf exhibition on Wednesday, the third edition to feature superstar NFL quarterbacks.

For Brady, it marked his first win in three tries since his pants-splitting debut in 2020.

But it was Allen who perhaps had the most viral moment this time around, playing a customized golf ball with Brady's infamous photo from the NFL Scouting Combine printed on it.

Brady responded with a laugh -- and a burn of his own after he was told the former Wyoming Cowboys star's ball was manufactured by OnCore.

"I've never even heard of that," Brady said to Allen. "Are you playing that? I gotta check the regulation. I've never even heard of that. You went to a college I've never heard of, now you've got golf balls I've never heard of."

Brady acquitted himself pretty well on the course after the trash talking, while teammate Rodgers clinched the side's win with a clutch putt on the final hole.

The exhibition was for a good cause, according to ESPN , raising enough funds to donate over 10 million meals for Feeding America.

