ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Hinch: Riley Greene 'has to check a lot of boxes' before Tigers debut

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165koa_0fyEgWxw00

Riley Greene is closing in on Detroit, just an hour south in Toledo. He is back in action after recovering from the foot injury that kept him off the Tigers' Opening Day roster.

But don't hold your breath on Greene's big-league debut. Not just yet. The No. 2 overall prospect in baseball still has some work to do in Triple-A.

"He’s gotta perform and play well and get up and running," A.J Hinch said Thursday on the Stoney & Jansen Show. "He’s played a couple games and I get asked a lot about him because there’s a great anticipation for a young player. Part of it’s going to be performance."

Green's rehab assignment was pushed to Triple-A Toledo this week, where he's 1-7 at the plate through two games. It's also where he tore the cover off the ball last summer, so it shouldn't take him long to find his groove. Still, the Tigers want him feeling it when they bring him to Detroit.

"It’s different when you’ve never been to the big leagues. There’s going to be a higher standard on when you’re actually ready to come here for the first time," said Hinch. "We want him to be playing well and playing free. He’s gotta get on base, he’s gotta hit a little bit, he’s gotta run around, play a little center. He has to check a lot of boxes before he gets here. When that’s going to be is after he accomplishes all that.

"Once he’s deemed ready, we are certainly anticipating his arrival. But the daily question that I’m getting is not really valid because it’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, it’s not this road trip, it may not even be next homestand. I have no idea."

When Greene does arrive, he's slated to be the Tigers' everyday center fielder. He had claimed that job with a sizzling spring before fouling a ball off his foot and landing on the shelf. His power at the plate and athleticism in the field have been missed in Detroit.

He will be here soon, likely this month. Just don't hold your breath. Not yet.

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via: ﻿
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

LIVE: Yankees, Tigers face off on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game, streaming exclusively on Peacock, features the finale between the Tigers and Yankees in the Bronx, and you can watch the game live right now. The Yankees have cruised to the best record in the Majors, in no small part due to their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gets honest on Javier Baez’s abysmal start to 2022 season

Not much has gone Javier Baez’s way in his debut season with the Detroit Tigers, and he had another performance to forget on Saturday. After being provided with a pair of days off by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the versatile shortstop returned to the Tigers’ lineup for their road series opener against the New York Yankees, where he failed to reach base and struck out once in three plate appearances. Hinch once again slotted in Baez to bat fifth in the clash with the current AL East leaders on Saturday, and the veteran infielder came away with strikeouts in all three of his at-bats in the game.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell offers up some wild criteria for OC Ben Johnson to call plays

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell still hasn’t decided who will be the primary offensive playcaller this coming season. Campbell took over the duties last season when coordinator Anthony Lynn was dumped, and the offense perked up significantly. But new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson played a key role in the stronger finish, and he’s a viable candidate to call the plays too.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Greene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Triple A#The Stoney Jansen Show
On3.com

4-star WR Ayden Greene commits to Cincinnati

Powell (Tenn.) four-star wide receiver Ayden Greene has committed to Cincinnati, announcing the news Sunday on social media. He had named his top five in May and not included the Bearcats. Arkansas, Mississippi State, Pitt,. and Virginia Tech were his top five schools. Greene is the No. 391 overall prospect...
CINCINNATI, OH
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy