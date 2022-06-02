How Can Stephen Curry Be Good If He's Never Won NBA Finals MVP?

On one hand, Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history and is four wins away from his fourth NBA championship. On the other hand, he has never been voted MVP of the NBA Finals. So who is to say, for sure, if he is good or not? It is crucially important to present both sides in the interest of fairness.

The last few days have been eye-opening in the embracing debate department as this new argument, that Curry somehow has something to prove because writers in ill-fitting slacks and polos haven't bestowed a voting honor upon him, has gained traction. It's part and parcel to an entirely joyless and regrettable practice of separating players into bus drivers and bus riders, which ultimately ends up in, like, one or two people in the entire league getting "credit" for winning a title. The whole thing can make one's head hurt and one wonder what the point of playing at all is, when all is said and done.

How did we lose our way? How did the Average Joes and Jims go from enjoying the Big Games with a domestic light beer to worming their way to angles that a First Take producer would rush to Stephen A. Smith three minutes before air?

Who would choose to consume sports like this?

In 28 Finals games, Curry is averaging 26.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. Golden State is 17-11 in those games. He has been the focal point of the offense in every single one of those games, even the ones with Kevin Durant. He's accumulated these numbers despite the opposing defense shaping their scheme to stop him.

Curry's averaged more points in the Finals than Durant did when he earned back-to-back MVP honors. Andre Iguodala rode a narrative to his award, as can happen with writers and their penchant for storytelling. The more you dive into what happened and why it happened, the more insane it becomes that people are surveying the landscape and suggesting that Curry has come up wanting.

Think of it this way. Imagine the very realistic scenario of Golden State winning the series and Curry winning top individual honors. Won't it feel a bit silly for people to realize that they needed this guy to "prove it" to them? Are they still wondering if he's a good shooter?

All of this is so weird. And not good weird. Just kind of annoying weird.

What I am proposing is a total shutdown of NBA Finals MVP talk until we can get a handle on things. It didn't use to be like this. It doesn't have to be like this.