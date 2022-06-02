ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, TX

Tijuana International Beer Festival to feature brews from both sides of the border

By Salvador Rivera
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — If you like beer, you’ll want to head to the border when Tijuana city hosts the International Beer Festival.

From June 11-12, more than 60 breweries from throughout Mexico, Baja California and Southern California will showcase their brews in the parking lot of Xolos Stadium in Tijuana.

“We have a vibrant beer culture in Baja California in Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada and that’s the reason for this festival, we want to be that meeting point,” said Ejival, one of the promoters of the event.

Rethinking shots: Premium tequila brands aim to change old perceptions

Along with beer, Ejival and others involved in the beer festival say there will music, food and other entertainment for those who attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJSn3_0fyEgPmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTmNT_0fyEgPmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLDIR_0fyEgPmr00

“We want to give everybody that attends the event the experience of Mexico, it’s safe, let’s go,” said J.J. Feregrino, owner of Cerveza Colibre. “We’re going to have breweries from San Diego region, breweries from Central Mexico, the Baja region and most importantly we’re going to have a good time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKb4R_0fyEgPmr00
Ryan Brooks brews South Norte Beer in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

This is the first year of the event, which was in the works until the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to it.

“This will be where they can see every brewery in all of Baja and other parts of Mexico,” said Ryan Brooks, owner of South Norte Beer. “It’s also a great opportunity for Mexicans, who don’t have the right credentials to cross the border, they’re going to have local great San Diego breweries in their own backyard.”

Visitors are being urged to walk across to the border and take advantage of free transportation offered just on the other side.

“As you cross the border into Mexico, we’re going to have volunteers and security guiding people, we’re going to have transportation from that point to the stadium and back,” said Feregrino. “So that’s the idea: security, the experience, making sure we get to the event, we have a good time and then we come back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grRpY_0fyEgPmr00
J.J. Feregrino owns Cerveza Colibre in Baja California. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Promoters and Mexican officials hope the event will draw visitors from the U.S. side of the border to Tijuana.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“The event’s goal is to promote the vibrant craft beer production movement that has been developing in Baja California and establish a point of connection between brewers from both sides of the border,” said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego. “We want to show people that the Baja Region is a safe and great place to visit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
thebendmag.com

The Legacy Lives On: Water Street Market

In the 1980s, Brad Lomax fell in love with Corpus Christi, Texas. Shortly after, he also fell in love and married his wife, Liz. And without any prior experience in owning a restaurant, they went on to become two of the most successful and well-known restaurateurs in the city. Their family perpetuates the legacy, with son Richard Lomax taking over Water Street Oyster Bar, the Sushi Room and Executive Surf Club. And just minutes away, their son Ben and daughter-in-law Lesley Lomax have BUS (Bar Under the Sun) in the former Greyhound Bus Station on Chaparral Street.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
San Diego, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Diego, TX
Lifestyle
thebendmag.com

Robby Nash Makes the Sparkling City by the Sea a Little Brighter

Nash Pressure Washing is a mobile cleaning contractor that specializes in cleaning the exteriors of houses, apartment complexes, local restaurants and commercial buildings. It was founded by Robby Nash, who started the business in 2003 using just the back of his truck, working evenings and weekends with a cold water pressure washer and a hose reel. But in 2015, both Nash’s business and family grew. Nash and his wife Rachel welcomed their first child, Olivia, and they also made the decision to take his operation to the next level. “There was no option for failure, and I had to fight to succeed,” said Nash.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Ryan Brooks
Mix 97.9 FM

Check Out The Tiniest Town In Texas

I have been through some small towns in my travels, but I don't think I have seen a smaller town than this one. Welcome to Guerra, Texas, population 6. You read that right, population 6. Guerra is in southwest Jim Hogg County, located in the Rio Grande Valley near Randado.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Former United South pitcher finds early pro success

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A former United South pitcher Marco Raya is getting set to take the mound as a starting pitcher for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the fifth time this season. The Minnesota Twins single A affiliate currently stand at the top of the west division with...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Beer Festival#Mexico#Volunteers#Food Drink#Border Report#Mexicali#South Norte Beer#Mexicans
kgns.tv

UISD breaks ground on future middle school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United Independent School District broke ground on a future middle school that is coming to the Mines Road area. On Friday morning UISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Juan Robert Ramirez School. It’s one of the last school projects that was created from...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ccbiznews.com

Goodbye to old Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi

Demolition crews start work to make way for new pier. Nearly two years after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Hanna, Bob Hall Pier on North Padre Island is being torn down and rebuilt. The Nueces County Commissioners Court recently authorized $2.6 million for demolition and reef replacement. Work is...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi ISD livestreaming graduation ceremonies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report about a veteran receiving his high school diploma 39 years after joining military. Corpus Christi ISD will be holding their high school graduations on Friday and Saturday. Family and friends can watch the events live...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID cases on the rise, health officials warn ahead of summer

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Across the U.S. COVID cases are increasing and here in the Rio Grande Valley, it’s no different.  “The positivity rate is going up pretty quick and the number of new cases per day is going up significantly,” said Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority. Dr. Castillo explains that while […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KDAF

KDAF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy