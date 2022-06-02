ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

By Adam Eckert
 3 days ago

Meta Platforms Inc FB shares are trading higher Thursday morning, bouncing back after the stock turned sharply lower Wednesday following the resignation of the company's COO Sheryl Sandberg. "When I took...

Sheryl Sandberg
