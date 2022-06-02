Man charged after punching 76-year-old man over wait at gas station

Photo: Getty Images

Palm Coast, FL - A man has been arrested on assault charges after punching and throwing coffee on a 76-year-old man who made him wait to pay at a Florida gas station.

The suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Sean Ruel, was captured via security camera footage attacking the man at a Shell gas station in Palm Coast.

Ruel was filmed waiting to be served while the 76-year-old man was being attended to by the cashier.

After a few seconds, Ruel lost his temper and threw his cup of coffee toward the victim, where it landed at the man’s feet.

Ruel left the gas station, with his victim following him outside to confront him, but security footage captured Ruel racing up to the man and knocking him down with a punch to the jaw.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect, who was arrested and charged with battery of a senior over 65.

Police say that Ruel had prior arrests, including three instances of driving under the influence in California.