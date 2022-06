INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis fireman was slightly injured Saturday after getting into a fight with a man who chased a woman into the fire station. Battalion Chief Rita Reith of Indianapolis Fire Department says the “altercation” happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at Station No. 11 at 1715 E. Washington St. That’s on the near-east side at the South State Avenue intersection near Willard Park.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO