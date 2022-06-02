Get those pool floaties ready, Wheeling city pools open this weekend
WHEELING, W, Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s city pools will open for fun in the sun beginning Saturday, June 4.
The facilities – Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park, Wheeling Island; Grandview, Wheeling Heights, and 36th Street, South Wheeling – will open noon to 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting.
Pools are being rented for evening pool parties.
Those wishing to reserve a facility can do so by calling the Parks & Recreation office at 304-234-3641 or by booking online at wheelingrec.com .
