Get those pool floaties ready, Wheeling city pools open this weekend

PARKERSBURG — Friday night kicked off the first of three concerts hosted at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg. The annual free-admission concert series are held on the first Friday of June, July, and August, and draw in hundreds of people by land and river to enjoy the fun. Food trucks were set up at the Point Park. This month’s tribute band was Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute band. The next bands will be High Noon, a Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock tribute on July 1 and REO Survivor, an REO Speedwagon/Survivor tribute on Aug. 5. (Photos by Madeline Scarborough)

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO