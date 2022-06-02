“About Women” to Debut at MAC Art Galleries

Combine passion, energy, and attention to detail, and you have Deke’s in Delray, a state-of-the-art coffee roaster. Think terroir only applies to wine? Deke’s works with farmers to source “the highest cup scores on the planet,” pays above Fair Trade prices, then roasts each lot separately to ensure the most authentic flavor notes possible. In addition to classic espresso, cappuccino, and lattes, Deke’s crafts kombucha, cold brew, and a special house milk (a non-dairy alternative made with cashews, coconut, almonds, and dates). They are adamant about using no syrups or sweeteners to distract from the natural flavor of the coffee. Rotating local vendors provide baked goods on weekends, and kids can be part of the experience too with a “babyccino” of either steamed milk or kombucha.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO