Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announces his retirement after move to Nassau County

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams was once a SWAT team commander operating in a high-pressure environment where judgment calls could have life and death consequences.

His time as sheriff came to an early end when a judgment he made about his own compliance with the City Charter turned out to be terribly wrong.

Williams said Thursday he will retire rather than pursue a court fight with the city over whether he vacated his position by moving to Nassau County a year ago.

"After some consideration, I have decided that a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community," he said in a written announcement . "That being said, I have decided to retire on June 10."

Williams made his decision hours before General Counsel Jason Teal, the top lawyer for Jacksonville's consolidated government, was set to issue a binding legal opinion on whether Williams vacated his position by ceasing to reside in Duval County.

A draft version of Teal's opinion determined Williams' move to Nassau County did create a vacancy because the City Charter clearly states the sheriff must live in Duval County.

City Council President Sam Newby, who sought the opinion and had set a 2 p.m. Thursday deadline for its delivery, said in light of Williams' retirement announcement, he withdrew his request for Teal's ruling.

Newby said that he had wanted an answer on whether the office of sheriff is vacant and needs to be filled. "I don't need an opinion now since he retired," Newby said.

He said he will call a City Council meeting at noon Monday to schedule a special election for the remainder of Williams' term.

Williams has said he thinks state law, which does not have a residency requirement for sheriffs, overrides the City Charter's requirement for in-county residence. Teal's draft opinion says that isn't the case.

The Legislature repealed a residency requirement on a statewide basis for sheriffs in 2010 but it "specifically left in place" its enactment of in-county residency for Jacksonville's sheriff in the City Charter, Teal's draft opinion said.

"The language is clear and unambiguous and therefore not subject to interpretation," the draft opinion said.

The draft opinion also ruled out any route for Williams to move back to Jacksonville and continue as sheriff, saying a move out of Duval County is as irrevocable as death and resignation in terms of creating a vacancy.

The draft opinion concluded that the office of sheriff would be deemed vacant as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

If Teal's opinion had been formally released, Williams could have filed a lawsuit. But he said in his letter "to the citizens of Jacksonville" he instead would work with his senior staff over the next week to "ensure a smooth transition."

"I'm proud of my 31 years of service to this city and am excited about a new chapter and new challenges," he wrote. "Our community is special and you prove it every day, and it has been an honor to serve as your sheriff."

Williams' announcement came one week after news broke that he decamped a year ago to Nassau County for an early start on that being his home in retirement.

Williams was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. He could not run again because of term limits but still had more than a year left in his final term through the end of June 2023.

Gov. DeSantis to appoint interim sheriff until voters decide

Williams' retirement will trigger a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of his term.

The upcoming election on Aug. 23 will serve as the first election for sheriff and if no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers would square off in a runoff on the Nov. 8 ballot when voters will be choosing a governor and state lawmakers.

Six candidates have filed so far for sheriff. The top two fundraisers are T.K. Waters, a Republican who is chief of investigations for the Sheriff's Office, and Lakesha Burton, a Democrat and an assistant chief. Each has already raised more than $1 million for their campaign organizations and political committees.

Williams endorsed Waters as soon as he formally launched his campaign last year.

The crowded field makes it likely the election will need a runoff showdown in November, so someone will serve as acting sheriff until voters make their decision. Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint the interim sheriff.

“We thank Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams for his years of service dedicated to serving and protecting the residents of Duval County," the governor's office said in a statement. "We will let you know if or when we have any further updates.”

In a political irony, DeSantis once had Williams, a Republican, on a shortlist to join him as lieutenant governor in 2018 when DeSantis won his race for governor.

Duval County Democratic Party Chairman Daniel Henry said DeSantis should make a "a swift appointment of an interim caretaker sheriff" by tapping someone who is not on the ballot for the special election.

He said the City Charter is clear about its residency requirement and that while Williams' retirement is "legally dubious," it closes a chapter of "lawlessness in our county."

"In the end, no one is above the law," Henry said.

Williams leaves long service in law enforcement

Williams, a Jacksonville native, grew up in the city and is a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School. His official biography on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's website hails his Jacksonville roots and says he and his wife, along with their three sons, "are proud to call Jacksonville home."

But Williams and his wife sold their Jacksonville home a year ago and bought a house in Nassau County. He has defended that move by saying it's not unusual in the metropolitan area for people to work in Jacksonville but live in an outlying county.

His path to the Sheriff's Office first went through service in the Air National Guard. His last public appearance this week as sheriff was at the city's Memorial Day ceremony where he helped place a wreath honoring those who died while in the military.

After the Air National Guard, he worked more than three decades in the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He joined the force in 1991 as a beat cop and moved up the ranks. He led the SWAT team and then became director of investigations and homeland security under Sheriff John Rutherford, who endorsed him in 2015 as his successor.

Williams became Jacksonville's fifth elected sheriff since consolidation of city and county government in 1968. The foundation of that consolidated form of government is the City Charter which lays out the structure of government and spells out qualifications for a host of elected officials.

"If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant," the City Charter says.

The same clear prescription applies to a move out of Duval County by the mayor, City Council members, the tax collector, supervisor of elections, property appraiser and School Board members.

Duval County had a mixed record for crime during William's time in office. The overall crime rate showed improvement since 2015 when all violent and property crimes are accounted for in reports by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

But when the lens is narrowed to just violent crime, the county's rate remained high and grew worse for murder.

Duval County had 143 murders in 2020 and 131 murders in 2019, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. Going back to 1995, the previous high over that time was 125 murders in 2007. Most of the other years had fewer than 100 murders.

The Florida Times-Union also has kept track of homicides, which unlike murders include justifiable deaths such as self-defense. Those numbers skyrocketed to 161 in 2019 and 178 in 2020 before dropping back down to 128 last year. The city currently is at 62 homicides for the year.

Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police President Randy Reaves said Williams has "maintained the trust and respect of our members during his time in office."

"We wish him and his family well in whatever the future holds," Reaves said. "He will truly be missed. Our members will work side by side with the next sheriff to continue making Jacksonville a safer place to live.”

Williams had a rockier relationship with some community-based groups.

During an hour-long meeting with the Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation and Empowerment in mid-March, Williams said he would not develop an adult civil citation program or meet State Attorney Melissa Nelson to discuss it at all, according to the Rev. Tan Moss, the coalition's co-president.

The sheriff also declined to participate in the March 28 Nehemiah Action Assembly, an annual meeting where ICARE discusses issues and possible solutions with the city's officials, Moss said. He was represented by an empty chair with his name on it at that meeting.

The Rev. Bill Hoff, retired Riverside Presbyterian Church pastor, is a decade-long ICARE clergy member who was part of a steering committee looking into mental health training for police officers, and worked in the effort to meet with Williams.

“I would assume that Sheriff Williams knew what he was doing when he moved out of the county, knew what the charter said, and probably just assumed he could slide by since he only had a year left,” Hoff said. “I think he’s probably gotten legal advice to the contrary and that is why he has offered his resignation."

Hoff said it has been difficult dealing with the sheriff.

“He has been professional," Hoff said. "I don’t hold any personal animosity toward him. I do think it has been difficult to get him to trust ICARE and engage with a community partner in good faith.”

Community activist Ben Frazier, head of The Northside Coalition and a frequent critic of Williams, said Williams broke the people's trust.

"Clearly where this sheriff fell and bumped his head is revolving around three words: trust, transparency and accountability. I think this lack of trust, transparency and accountability will be the legacy of his administration.”

Jacksonville is one of two counties in Florida whose City Charter says the sheriff creates a vacancy in the office by moving out of the county he serves. Charlotte County has the same provision.

Jacksonville's charter does not impose any residency requirements on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office force below the rank of sheriff, and many of them live outside Duval County.

