6.2.22 – Metro baseball & softball matchups

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get settled in for a stretch of generally cool, and sometimes wet, weather ahead. Chances for showers and storms continue through about the next 36 hours, at least, though there will be dry time periods during that period. Lows tonight drop into the mid 50s, with highs on Sunday generally in the mid to upper 70s. Some of the storms later Sunday evening could be on the stronger side; we will be watching closely.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO