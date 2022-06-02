6.2.22 – Metro baseball & softball matchups

The Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Soccer team is heading back to the state championship game. The Go-Hawks edged Norwalk 1-0 today in the Class 2A semifinals at the state soccer tournament in Des Moines. The 2nd-seeded Go-Hawks will look to defend their state championship Saturday when they play top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes...
(KMAland) -- Eleven Iowa football players were recognized as Preseason All-Big Ten choices by Athlon Sports. Tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss were first-team selections while defensive lineman Logan Lee, linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor were second-team tabs. Offensive lineman Connor Colby,...
On Friday, the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models saw Andy Nezworski score his first victory of the year. Nezworski was able to get by early race leader Mike Goben just after the midpoint of the race, a news relase says. Justin Kay came from deep in the field to finish second. Goben finished third with Chuck Hanna fourth and Matt Ryan fifth. Joe Beal and Gage Neal won the late model heats.
MASON CITY, Iowa – Jeff Carter from Lake Mills is the winner of the Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway. Carter and his girlfriend April Clark will experience three days of camping and country music at Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, courtesy of KIMT-TV. Thousands of fans and KIMT viewers entered the contest and their enthusiasm is appreciated.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic. Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four...
A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery. Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison Street in Davenport and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional […]
Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard. Montang served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first LGBTQ+ pride parade in the history of Cedar Rapids was held in Newbo. The parade was organized by CR Pride, the same group that runs the CR Pride Festival in early July. Participants included Linn-Mar Spectrum and LGBTQ Youth Center. Organizers are hoping...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get settled in for a stretch of generally cool, and sometimes wet, weather ahead. Chances for showers and storms continue through about the next 36 hours, at least, though there will be dry time periods during that period. Lows tonight drop into the mid 50s, with highs on Sunday generally in the mid to upper 70s. Some of the storms later Sunday evening could be on the stronger side; we will be watching closely.
President of Iowa Fire Arms Coalition pushes down proposals for gun reform. He says what does work is enforcing laws, and in the past in the U-S, crime went down when that happened. Cedar Rapids sends letter to Gov. Reynolds to veto casino moratorium. Updated: 2 hours ago. Developers want...
One UNI and Cedar Falls staple has found its official new home in Downtown Cedar Falls. Last year, we reported that the Other Place or OP location on College Street would be closing its doors. December 1st was the beloved Cedar Falls eatery's final day in business. The COVID-19 pandemic...
Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
A Cedar Rapids man got an eye-popping traffic ticket a couple of weeks ago. According to a citation from the Minnesota State Patrol, the Cedar Rapidian was charged with driving 157 mph in a 65 mph zone on a Minnesota highway last month. It happened just after 10:45 p.m. on the night of Thursday, May 29.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Davenport, according to police. Officials say police responded to the 100 block of West Third Street at about 1:27 a.m. for reports of shots fired, and an individual injured by gunfire. Officers on scene found a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An Iowa man driving 92 miles per hour over the speed limit in Minnesota got pulled over and guess what he had to say when asked, “why were you speeding”?. Recently an Oronoco, Minnesota county deputy observed a man in a 2007 Dodge Charger going at a “very high rate of speed”.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting in Dubuque on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 6:58 p.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots at 1913 Central Avenue. Officers located a man who had been shot, who was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local overstock merchandise business with a successful Rock Island location has recently opened a new store in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport. Jason Rockwell, Quad Cities Liquidation, talks about the expansion and what his business offers customers looking to shop for items (from major retailers) at steeply discounted prices. Nothing is more than 50% the price of original retail price.
Earlier this week we had a story about a Cedar Rapids motorist who got popped for speeding in Minnesota. He was going nearly 160 miles per hour. Now THAT'S going to result in a serious ticket, or far worse. While this guy is an Iowa driver driving in Minnesota, it...
Comments / 0