Bojangles to open new location on UNC campus

A Bojangles is coming to the University of North Carolina's campus, according to the school's dining website.

The long-rumored Bojangles on the bottom floor of the Carolina Union appears to finally be a reality.

Carolina Dining Services now lists two dining options under the Carolina Union: Alpine Bagel and Bojangles.

The Bojangles will go into the location recently vacated by Wendy's.

The North Carolina-based chicken restaurant is no stranger to being associated with UNC. Bojangles' food is sold at some UNC sporting events and fans of the men's basketball team are familiar with the chant 'we want biscuits," referring to a special deal triggered when the Tar Heels score 100 or more points.