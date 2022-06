Tristan Thompson‘s son Theo enjoyed a day at the San Diego Zoo with his mom Maralee Nichols, 31. Maralee a shared an Instagram photo on June 1 of herself holding her 6-month-old baby in her arms at the zoo. Maralee and Theo both turned away from the camera to watch the giraffes from afar. The Texas trainer, who gave birth to her son on Dec. 1, wore a tank top and jeans, while baby Theo was dressed in a white onesie. “Can’t believe my baby is 6 months old 🥲,” Maralee captioned the image. “Theo’s first time at the zoo, he loved looking at all the animals 🦒.”

