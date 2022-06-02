WNBA Glance

Determining the cause of death for 38-year-old former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber will not be easy, according to Barber’s father, Marion Barber II. Barber’s body had begun decomposing when welfare checkers found him in the bathroom of his apartment. His body may have been there for several days with the hot shower running, according to reporting from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO