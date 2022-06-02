ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Ross Offers His Philosophy On Begging

Cover picture for the articleRick Ross is one of the most successful artists in all of hip-hop. He is a man who knows a lot about his craft and he has always prided himself on being a boss who knows how to maneuver in the business industry. He has made millions of dollars throughout his...

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
Rick Ross Shows Off Lion & Lioness He's Adding To His 'Promised Land Zoo'

Senegal, West Africa – Rick Ross continues to expand his self-described “Promised Land” estate in Georgia. On Thursday (May 26), the Maybach Music Group boss revealed he’s adding a lion and lioness to his “Promised Land Zoo” in a pair of Instagram videos. He wrote in the caption, “My pet cats ready to come home. #ThePromisedLandZoo.”
Rick Ross Explains What It Means To Sell Your Catalog

Owning one's masters is one of the most important recurring topics within the Hip-Hop community, but as Jim Jones revealed last year, it's just as important for artists to understand how to use and profit from them as well. Over the past four years, a significant number of artists and record producers with ownership of their masters — such as The-Dream, No I.D., RZA, Bruno Mars, and L.A. Reid —have made headlines by selling huge percentages of their musical catalogs for whopping amounts of cash, and during HNHH's latest interview with Rick Ross, the topic of selling one's catalog came up.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
Diddy Refuses To Believe That His Daughters Are Dating: "They Better Not"

They're the apple of their father's eye, but don't ask Diddy about his daughters getting into dating. The world has watched Diddy's kids grow up in front of their eyes, including his three girls: 16-year-old Chance (with Sarah Chapman) and 15-year-old twins, Jessie James and D'Lila Star (with late ex Kim Porter). The teens have been showing face in recent years as they pursue all avenues of the industry, but modeling seems to be their specialty.
Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.
Ciara Looked Sleek & Sexy On Russell Wilson's Arm At The SI Swim Cover Party

Thursday night was a big one for Ciara. The 36-year-old walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, at the Sports Illustrated swim issue cover party – for which she posed front and center – and once inside the venue, the mother of three switched outfits to perform in front of all the event's patrons.
