The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will play a day-night doubleheader on Thursday after Wednesday's rainout.

First pitch of the day game is 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network and on FS1 nationally.

Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45) will start in the Game 1 for Los Angeles, while Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70) will go for New York.

Here are the Game 1 lineups announced by the teams on Thursday morning:

Angels Lineup

1 RF Taylor Ward

2 DH Shohei Ohtani

3 CF Mike Trout

4 3B Matt Duffy

5 2B Luis Rengifo

6 C Max Stassi

7 1B Jared Walsh

8 LF Juan Lagares

9 SS Andrew Velazquez

SP:Shohei Ohtani

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter .

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels announce Game 1 lineups for Thursday's doubleheader