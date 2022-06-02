ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels announce Game 1 lineups for Thursday's doubleheader

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will play a day-night doubleheader on Thursday after Wednesday's rainout.

First pitch of the day game is 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network and on FS1 nationally.

Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45) will start in the Game 1 for Los Angeles, while Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70) will go for New York.

Here are the Game 1 lineups announced by the teams on Thursday morning:

Angels Lineup

1 RF Taylor Ward

2 DH Shohei Ohtani

3 CF Mike Trout

4 3B Matt Duffy

5 2B Luis Rengifo

6 C Max Stassi

7 1B Jared Walsh

8 LF Juan Lagares

9 SS Andrew Velazquez

SP:Shohei Ohtani

