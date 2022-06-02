ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

Castro-Lux crowned Dennison Railroad Queen

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yVVW_0fyEcLe100

DENNISON — Maria Castro-Lux became the 2022-2023 Dennison Railroad Festival Queen Wednesday evening, bringing back a long standing tradition to the festival. Castro-Lux will be a senior at New Philadelphia High in the fall and impressed judges with her knowledge of the area and her speaking ability.

She was the recipient of a tiara, sash, a charm bracelet from the House of Stones, and a $1,000 scholarship for Kent State Tusc Campus.

“I do plan on attending Kent State Tusc and this would help me pay many costs and expenses,” she noted during one of her on stage questions. Castro-Lux wants to become an audiologist. “I play alto sax at school and am on yearbook, so we take pictures of everybody,” she explained.

She also participated in cheerleading for eight years. “This was a great experience tonight and I would recommend for anyone to try out for a future pageant.”

First Attendant is Haley Smith, who will be a sophomore at Conotton Valley High in the fall. She will be a junior varsity cheerleader and may look into playing volleyball. “I would like to learn what each festival is about and the culture of each festival,” Smith replied when asked what part of visiting area festivals would be her favorite. She also told about her experience while riding the Polar Express. “It was a blast.” she said. “Really fun. I highly suggest everyone should ride it.”

The second attendant is Anna Randolph, of Uhrichsville. Randolph is a recent graduate of Claymont High School. She received a flower arrangement for placing. Randolph said she likes to swim and would like to learn about other festivals during the judging. “I would encourage everyone to come and ride the Polar Express.” she added.

Diane Smith, a co-chair of the festival and the pageant organizer said plans for the event got off to a rocky start.

“We only had one contestant at the deadline,” she said. “But we ended up with three contestants and I’m very pleased with that.” A fourth contestant dropped out the morning of the contest due to a family emergency.

“I thought the girls did a phenomenal job tonight and we will always welcome everyone, including girls with special needs, to participate in our pageant.” said Smith, who is planning the event for the first time.

Emcee for the event was Rachel Ralston, Miss Dreamsville Volunteer. Judges for the evening were Cathy Rectanus, of Dennison, Sheri Snedeker, of New Philadelphia and Rita McPeek of Uhrichsville.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Shadyside woman holds memorial yard sale in honor of her mom

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Now that the warm weather is hopefully here to stay, yard sale signs have started to pop up on the corner of streets everywhere.   Community members filled the sidewalks in Shadyside Saturday morning to find a good deal.   There were around 50 yard sales set up throughout the […]
WTRF- 7News

Taste of the Valley returns to Belmont County for its 21st year

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Thursday night, the Capstone Soccer Complex in St. Clairsville was the host for one of the Ohio Valley’s most delicious fundraisers of the year. We’re, of course, talking about the St. Clairsville Noon Rotary’s Taste of the Valley. This marks the 21st year for the event. The festivities featured 20 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
Knox Pages

Wolf Pen Spring is the hidden gem of Rabbit Ridge with a tie to the Underground Railroad

NEWCASTLE -- Straddling the border between Knox and Coshocton Counties just outside Newcastle, Rabbit Ridge is typical of the Appalachian foothills that wrinkle eastern Ohio. Perhaps the last thing you’d expect to find there is a stone mansion with a Gothic arch over its front door. But it is there. You can’t see Wolf Pen Spring from the road, but the historic building is tucked away on private property only rarely opened to the public.
COSHOCTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#New Philadelphia High#The House Of Stones#Kent State Tusc Campus#The Polar Express
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Steubenville, OH

Steubenville, Ohio, is the "City of Murals." It's also the seat of and largest city in Jefferson County. According to legend, it's where they officially founded the state of Ohio. The builders of Fort Steuben, a 1786 fort inside the city's present boundaries, named it after the Prussian military officer...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Tusc County Hall of Fame Recognizes First Class

Nick McWilliams reporting – The inaugural class of the Tuscarawas County Sports Hall of Fame paid homage to the accomplishments in athletics of late county residents. Aside from baseball legend Cy Young and football legend Woody Hayes, a collection of 28 now-deceased residents were recognized for careers that span the last 10 decades.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fresh fruit abounds at Strawberry Festival

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Summer doesn’t just mean warm weather and swimming…it also means fruit and vegetables right out of the garden. Today, Martins Ferry brought back its celebration of the season’s freshness with the Strawberry Festival. The Project Forward-led event catered to bakers with its pie and jelly contest, along with those who […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Civil War veteran honored in Wheeling 120 years later

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– It is a day where flowers and flags are placed on the graves of those who fought and died for our freedom.   We know it now as Memorial Day but previously it was called “Decoration Day.”  A “Decoration Day” ceremony was held to honor veterans at the Wheeling Mt. Zion […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Historic McColloch’s Leap monument being moved, restored and relocated

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Major Samuel McColloch made his famous leap from Wheeling Hill in 1777. What happened to McColloch’s horse from the famous leap off Wheeling Hill? The monument was erected in 1917. Since then, its sandstone base has eroded and traffic patterns have changed, leaving the monument barely noticeable. In fact, when you mention […]
wtuz.com

Perkowski Named as New Dover Council President

A current councilman was voted in unanimously to fill the open Council President seat in the City of Dover. The position became available after Shane Gunnoe was successfully voted into the mayor’s seat after Richard Homrighausen was suspended pending outcomes of ongoing court proceedings. The Republican Party Central Committee...
DOVER, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Riverboats slated to visit Marietta

MARIETTA – The Ohio River Levee in downtown Marietta will see the return of the American Heritage, American Queen, American Duchess and American Countess riverboats this summer. The tour season will start on Sunday with the American Countess and stretch through the first of November with the American Duchess.
MARIETTA, MS
Isla Chiu

This Popular Coffee Chain is Opening a Location in Brook Park, Ohio

A new business is coming to Brook Park, a westside suburb of Cleveland. Soon, coffee lovers in the city will have another option to get their caffeine fix in the morning. Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based coffeehouse chain, is opening a location at 15344 Snow Road, where the now-closed Brook Park branch of PNC Bank used to be and which is across the street from AutoZone.
BROOK PARK, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Illuminating Company Unkempt Property Frustrates Cleveland Ward One Residents

Cleveland's B. Kyle Standing in Illuminating Company Vacant LotThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Ward One community covers parts of the Miles and Lee Road community. The area is the home to the new John F. Kennedy High School and the Frederick Douglas Recreation Center. Condemned buildings and an old railroad track are direct across the street from the school and center. Across the path are a small community of residents, four residential streets, and limited resources. Parts of the area are dim and unkempt due to vacant homes, dumping, and empty fields.
CLEVELAND, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy