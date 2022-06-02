Castro-Lux crowned Dennison Railroad Queen

DENNISON — Maria Castro-Lux became the 2022-2023 Dennison Railroad Festival Queen Wednesday evening, bringing back a long standing tradition to the festival. Castro-Lux will be a senior at New Philadelphia High in the fall and impressed judges with her knowledge of the area and her speaking ability.

She was the recipient of a tiara, sash, a charm bracelet from the House of Stones, and a $1,000 scholarship for Kent State Tusc Campus.

“I do plan on attending Kent State Tusc and this would help me pay many costs and expenses,” she noted during one of her on stage questions. Castro-Lux wants to become an audiologist. “I play alto sax at school and am on yearbook, so we take pictures of everybody,” she explained.

She also participated in cheerleading for eight years. “This was a great experience tonight and I would recommend for anyone to try out for a future pageant.”

First Attendant is Haley Smith, who will be a sophomore at Conotton Valley High in the fall. She will be a junior varsity cheerleader and may look into playing volleyball. “I would like to learn what each festival is about and the culture of each festival,” Smith replied when asked what part of visiting area festivals would be her favorite. She also told about her experience while riding the Polar Express. “It was a blast.” she said. “Really fun. I highly suggest everyone should ride it.”

The second attendant is Anna Randolph, of Uhrichsville. Randolph is a recent graduate of Claymont High School. She received a flower arrangement for placing. Randolph said she likes to swim and would like to learn about other festivals during the judging. “I would encourage everyone to come and ride the Polar Express.” she added.

Diane Smith, a co-chair of the festival and the pageant organizer said plans for the event got off to a rocky start.

“We only had one contestant at the deadline,” she said. “But we ended up with three contestants and I’m very pleased with that.” A fourth contestant dropped out the morning of the contest due to a family emergency.

“I thought the girls did a phenomenal job tonight and we will always welcome everyone, including girls with special needs, to participate in our pageant.” said Smith, who is planning the event for the first time.

Emcee for the event was Rachel Ralston, Miss Dreamsville Volunteer. Judges for the evening were Cathy Rectanus, of Dennison, Sheri Snedeker, of New Philadelphia and Rita McPeek of Uhrichsville.