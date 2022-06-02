ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

Boyne City golf qualifies for second straight D3 state finals

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
HOUGHTON LAKE — One of their top rounds of the season has the Boyne City boys’ golf team playing on after their Division 3 regional tournament Wednesday.

Playing the Quest Golf Course in Houghton Lake in regionals, it took all the Ramblers had to quality within the tough regional, as just a handful of strokes separated the top six teams in Hough Lake.

Boyne City placed third overall with a round of 333, trailing only Big Rapids’ 322 and Traverse City St. Francis’ 324.

The top three teams qualify for the state finals out of each regional, along with the top three individual qualifiers not on a qualifying team.

Behind Boyne City came host Houghton Lake with a 339, followed by Elk Rapids, 340; Manistee, 344; and Ogemaw Heights, 361.

The individual regional champion came as Boyne City senior Kolton Stadt with a round of 74, which tied with Tommy Puetz of Traverse City St. Francis.

The individual qualifiers making their way to the finals included Houghton Lake’s Cody Meigs with a 77, Jack Scharp of Manistee with a 77 and a 78 from Cameron Morgan of Remus Chippewa Hills has him heading to the state finals.

Also for Boyne City, Ryan Reynolds placed just outside the top 10 with an 11th best 80, Nic Santina shot 88, Andrew Stadt carded a 91 and Jack Neer shot 98.

Boyne City head coach Paul Moody was also named the Regional Coach fo the Year and now has the Ramblers in consecutive Division 3 state finals.

The D3 finals will take place between Frida and Saturday, June 10-11 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

