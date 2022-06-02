ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Nightly lane closures planned at intersection of U.S. 41, CR 484 in Dunnellon due to traffic signal repairs

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County motorists can expect temporary lane closures next week at the intersection of U.S. 41 and C.R. 484 in Dunnellon. On Monday, June 6 and Tuesday,...

www.ocala-news.com

WCJB

Overturned semi-truck slows I-75 traffic

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck overturned on northbound I-75 earlier Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver of the semi was driving north of the city of Alachua when he hit a bump in the road causing him to swerve off the highway. Troopers say the driver...
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

Collision, semi-truck fire shuts down northbound I-75 lanes in Ocala

A two-vehicle collision and semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Ocala on Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units (Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer) responded to the site of the collision on the interstate, just north of Exit 354.
OCALA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Riverwalk, airport make the cut in Citrus County

The budget also funds efforts to extend the Crystal River Airport runway. More than $40 million worth of Citrus County projects were slashed from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022-23 budget, while other projects survived the knife. One that survived is $3 million for the City of Crystal River to complete...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County driver injured in crash with log truck

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County driver is recovering in the hospital after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs. Marion County fire rescue crews pulled a man from his pickup at the intersection of West Highway 326 and Northwest Highway 225. Crews say a log truck rolled...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man killed in fatal crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was traveling north on US 301 when he lost control and went across the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle. The...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King National Historic Landmark closing for maintenance on June 6

The park grounds at Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), including the fort, will be closing for maintenance on Monday, June 6. The maintenance will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 12 p.m. The City of Ocala expects the park to reopen the same day. Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Driver extricated after falling logs crush pickup truck in northwest Ocala

A driver was extricated on Wednesday after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs in northwest Ocala. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched at approximately 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of W Highway 326 and NW Highway 225 in reference to a log truck rollover with patient entrapment inside of a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ospreys Along The Withlacoochee River In Dunnellon

This male osprey was bringing home dinner for the family while the female osprey was on protection duty along the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon woman arrested after road rage incident in southwest Ocala

A 54-year-old Dunnellon woman was arrested after being involved in a road rage incident in southwest Ocala. On Wednesday, June 1, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the intersection of SW Highway 200 and SW 60th Avenue in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident. Upon arrival, a male victim stated that he was involved in a road rage incident with a woman who was later identified as Kimberly Jourdan Barber.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned. County Officials say Ed Williams turned in his resignation letter on May 13th. His last day will be June 19th. Williams has been the head of the department since 2017. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect facing manslaughter charge after fatal crash that snarled traffic on I-75

A drunk driving suspect is facing a manslaughter charge after a fatal crash that snarled traffic early Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. John Andrew Henderson, 40, of Kissimmee, had been driving a blue Hyundai which crashed into a U-Haul trailer being towed by a Tennessee man’s pickup at 2:44 a.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 323, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. As a result of the collision, the 32-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. man’s pickup crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from Sumter County Fire Rescue. A 31-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. woman traveling in the truck was seriously injured.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose driver’s license after intoxicated trip to dog’s veterinarian

A Villager will lose her driver’s license for a year after an intoxicated trip to her dog’s veterinarian’s office. Laura Ellen Gelinas, 55, who lives in the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence Tuesday in Sumter County Court. In addition to losing her license, she has been placed on probation for one year.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

