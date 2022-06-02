Nightly lane closures planned at intersection of U.S. 41, CR 484 in Dunnellon due to traffic signal repairs

The park grounds at Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), including the fort, will be closing for maintenance on Monday, June 6. The maintenance will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 12 p.m. The City of Ocala expects the park to reopen the same day. Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO