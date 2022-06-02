ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Hamilton man indicted for aggravated murder, aggravated robbery in Fairfield Twp. Walmart shooting

By Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

The Butler County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a Walmart shopper on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton, also faces charges of murder, felonious assault and illegally possessing a weapon, in an indictment returned today.

Police say Brown fatally shot 35-year-old Adam Lee Black of Columbus May 26 when Black attempted to stop Brown from stealing items from a Walmart in Fairfield Township.

An employee at the Walmart was also shot in the incident, but survived.

