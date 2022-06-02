Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Milwaukee police have safely located an 11-year-old girl who was reported as critically missing Thursday.
Police said Danielle Noble was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday but reported she was located shortly before noon Thursday.
"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who might be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.
