Louisville, KY

Grow your own shade: Plant a tree and get money back from Trees Louisville. Here's how:

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Need to cool off? Grow your own shade by planting this summer with Trees Louisville to make money back on purchases of trees in Jefferson County.

Trees Louisville, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Louisville Parks and Recreation, offering rebates for Jefferson County residents for each tree (three maximum) they purchase and plant. The organization was founded in 2015 with the rebates program starting in the spring of 2017.

Trees Louisville has given out rebates for more than 700 trees since its inception.

Rebates are being offered only for certain types of trees available through a list on the Trees Louisville website, including:

  • Oak (A)*
  • Maple (A, B)
  • Ginkgo (A)
  • Sweetgum (A)
  • London planetree / sycamore (A)
  • Tulip poplar (A)
  • Elm (A)
  • River birch (A)
  • Blackgum (B)
  • Katsura (B)
  • Magnolia (A, B, C)
  • Native redbud (C)
  • Serviceberry (C)
  • Kousa dogwood (C)

*Trees A, B and C refer to the size class of eligible tree species​​​​​​.

  • A: Large tree 50-plus feet at maturity.
  • B: Medium tree 25 to 50 feet at maturity.
  • C: Small tree 25 feet at maturity.

Louisville rebate program will pay you to use cleaner lawn care products with summer ahead

Trees Louisville will offer $30 for rebates. The minimum price the nonprofit will accept for trees bought is $30, which means patrons won't be making a profit from planting their trees.

The program, which is open to Jefferson County residents, will be rewarding rebates on a first-come, first-serve basis while funds are still available.

Louisville's urban tree canopy as of 2022

According to Louisville's assessment, estimates say the city's urban tree canopy will decrease from 37% to 21% over the next three decades. The minimum recommended percentage for Jefferson County is 40%.

Your guide to 25+ best things to do this summer in Louisville and Kentucky

How to obtain a rebate for planting trees in Louisville

Purchasers may get money back from Trees Louisville by showing proof in the form of a receipt in the application for a rebate.

The application form includes other information on the kind of tree purchased including its species, purchase price, the tree's height at the time of planting and the tree's diameter at the time of planting.

Once that information is entered, along with the applicant's name and address, Trees Louisville will review the application and send the rebate back in two to three weeks via paper check.

Executive Director for Trees Louisville Cindy Sullivan said the program has been "very successful" in giving rebates back to those who apply.

Since there are no plans to expand the program outside of Louisville, Trees Louisville has been working with other "treebate" programs in other major Kentucky cities like Lexington and Frankfort to help establish programs that will help get trees planted to help with those cities' canopies.

"We're paying it forward," said Sullivan.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

Wave 3

Veterans schedule trip to Memorial Wall replica in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A tour bus with more than 60 Vietnam Veterans will be heading from Lexington to visit Elizabethtown’s Vietnam Memorial Wall on Saturday. The replica wall is located inside Elizabethtown Nature Park, and was built to allow Kentuckians unable to visit the real memorial wall in Washington D.C. to pay their respects.
