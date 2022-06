A report of $100 bills floating along a highway in the Danville area was accurate, but police are warning residents they are not real. The bills, while on their face look legitimate are clearly marked as not legal tender and are generally used as prop money for films. Authorities are urging people not to try and pass the bills, and businesses are urged to use a detector pen or other methods to ensure any such bills are real.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO