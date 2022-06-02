Vermont H.S. playoff scores for Thursday, June 2: See how your favorite team fared

To report playoff scores

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

D-II softball playdowns

No. 4 Hartford 17, No. 13 Fair Haven 5 (6)

H: Marina Grassi (WP, 6IP, 5K, 2BB; 5-for-5 at the plate, RBI, 2BB). Becca Keelty (4-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 BB). Madison Willey (2 hits, RBI). Hailie Defabiis (2BB, RBI). Logan Evans (2B, 2BB, 3 RBIs). Harper Robinson (4-for-5, 2 RBIs, 3BB). Bella Murphy (2BB, RBI). Morgan Curtis (1-for-1, 2 RBIs).

Note: Keelty's homer in fourth inning gave Hartford a 5-4 lead. The the hosts tacked on 10 in the sixth frame.

No. 5 Middlebury 12, No. 12 U-32 5

M: Emma Deering (WP, 4IP, 2H, 7K). Patience Hanley (3H, HR, 4 RBIs). Riley Farrell (3B, 2B, 2RBIs). Olivia McCray (2H, R). Lily Dame (2H, 2R, RBI).

U: Caroline Flynn (LP; 1H at the plate, RBI). Kaelyn Howard (2H, 2B, RBI). Addy Bar (2H, 2B, R). Allie Guthrie (2B, R). Rhys Cadorette (1H, RBI).

No. 7 Spaulding 16, No. 10 Lamoille 0

S: Cydney Ferrer (WP, 5IP, 2H, 13K, 3BB). Ariana Thurber (2-for-2). Taylor Keel (3-for-4, 2B). Mariah Hoar (2-for-4, 2B, 7 RBIs). Rebecca McKelvey (1-for-1). Deanna Wild (1-for-3). Sam Donahue (1-for-2).

D-III softball playdowns

No. 8 Leland & Gray 21, No. 9 Randolph 5 (5)

L: Kristen Lowe (WP, 2H, 7K, 6BB). Ava LeCours (2-for-5, 2 RBI’s). Savannah Cadrin (2-for-4, 3 RBIs). Catherine Shine (2B, 2 RBIs).

R: Mollie Thompson (LP, 9H, 12BB).

D-I baseball playdowns

No. 8 South Burlington 6, No. 9 Mount Anthony 0

S: Evan LaMothe (WP, 6IP, 2H, 0R, 11K, 1BB; 1H at the plate, 2 RBIs). Andre Bouffard (2-for-3, 2H, 2R). Sully Beers (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs). Shane Burke (2-for-2, RBI).

M: Connor Hannan (LP, 4.1IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 1K, 3BB). Carter Thompson (2-for-3).

Note: South Burlington pushed in four runs in the fifth inning to secure LaMothe's win.

D-III baseball playdowns

No. 5 Green Mountain 15, No. 12 Leland & Gray 5

D-IV baseball playdowns

No. 9 Richford 19, No. 8 Proctor 14

D-IV baseball quarterfinals

No. 3 Arlington 5, No. 6 Danville 1

A: Cannon Petry (WP, 5.1IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 9K, 0BB). Griff Briggs (1-for-3, 3 RBIs).

Note: Briggs hit a two RBI triple in the bottom of the third for the first runs of the game.

D-II girls lacrosse quarterfinals

No. 4 Spaulding 8, No. 5 Woodstock 7

S: Addison Pinard 4G. Ruby Harrington 1G. Bella Bevins 1G. Isabella Boudreault 1G. Portia Berard 1G. Corinna Moulton 10 saves.

W: Hannah Reed 3G. Kellan Johannenson 2G. Lily Gubbins 1G. Isabel Konijnenberg 1G.

Note: Pinard scored the go-ahead goal to make it 8-7 with 1:19 left in regulation. Zoe Tewksbury earned the assist on the winner.

D-I boys lacrosse quarterfinals

No. 1 Champlain Valley 15, No. 9 Mount Mansfield 0

CV: Peter Gilliam 4G, 4A. Matias Williams 4G, 1A. Nolan Shea 2G. Colin Zouck 1G, 1A. Owen Pierce 1G, 1A. Turner Elliott 1G. Jacob Bose 1G. Max Brumsted 1G. Jake Bowen 4 saves, Harper Anderson 2 saves.

MM: Ray Chamberland 10 saves.

No. 3 South Burlington 11, No. 6 Woodstock 9

SB: Ryan Sweet 4G, 2A. Will Anderson 3G. Will Hershberg 2G. Evan Knoth 11 saves.

Note: South Burlington led 6-2 at the half and 10-2 in the third quarter before holding off Woodstock.

No. 2 Burr and Burton 18, No. 7 BFA-St. Albans 7

BBA: Emmett Edwards 4G, 1A. Payton Gray 4G, 1A. Matt Grabher 2G, 5A. Nick Miceli 2G, 1A. Ryan Nolan 2G. Will Morell 1G. Carter Cave 1G. Miles Kaplan 7 saves.

BFA: Sean Beauregard 2G. Sylas Trask 2G. Ethan Konrad 22 saves.

Note: Burr and Burton raced out to a 10-3 lead by halftime.

D-I girls tennis quarterfinals

No. 1 Stowe 6, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 1

Singles: Julia Biederman, ST def. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, SJA 6-3, 6-4; Charlotte Stevens, ST def. Mary Fowler, SJA 6-0, 6-4; Gabby Doehla, ST def. Lola Hajek Linares, SJA 6-0, 6-0; Kate Tilgner, ST def. Zhi Howes, SJA 6-0, 6-2; Dolma Sherpa, SJA def. Morgan McKenna, ST 8-4.

Doubles: Annabel Stevens/Parker Reeves, ST def. Sofia Limoges/McKenna Brochu, SJA 6-1, 6-4; Carly Miller/Lucy Andrus, ST def. Ivy Pavick/Greer Kennedy, SJA 8-2.

No. 3 South Burlington 6, No. 6 Colchester 1

Singles: Izzy Partilo, SB def. Kelsey Thomas, C 6-0, 6-0; Sage Bennett, SB def. Kendall Spencer, C 6-0, 6-3; Anna Bennett, SB def. Maia Franchetti, C 6-0, 6-0; Tenzin Tselha, SB def. Phoebe Richardson, C 6-1, 6-2; Emma McDonald, C def. Ella Maynard, SB 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Lilla Erdos/Winnie Adamson, SB def. Hanna Wilkins/Kate McCullagh, C 6-4, 6-1; Melissa Rosowsky/Ivy Howard, SB def. Maeve McCullagh/Jeannine Bourassa, C 6-2, 6-0.

No. 5 Champlain Valley 6, No. 4 Rutland 1

No. 2 Burlington 7, No. 10 Essex 0

Singles: Georgia Wool, B def. Scarlett Wagner, E 6-1, 6-2; Gussie Guyette, B def. Fiona Legg, E 6-2, 6-3; Lulu Barr Brandt def. Sarah Lahmadi, E 6-4, 7-6; Anna Jenemann, B def. Elizabeth Garrity 6-2, 6-0; Libby Westbrook, B def. Madelyn Nonni 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Ella Lipkin/Mattie Howes, B def. Anna Ganguly/Ingrid Gilliam 6-3, 7-5; Gaby Schulman/Lea Wells, B def. Essex 6-1, 6-2.

D-II girls tennis quarterfinals

No. 1 Montpelier 6, No. 9 Rice 1

No. 5 Mount Mansfield 5, No. 4 Woodstock 2

Singles: Bea Molson, M def. Brooke Hecker, W 6-0, 6-0; Avela Kniffin-Krull, M def. Hannah Watson 7-5, 6-2; Sophia Nisimblat, W def. Ada Krull, M 7-6, 2-6, 13-11; Irian Adii, M def. Meridian Joy-Piper, W 6-4, 7-5; Zoe Rosen, M def. Kendall Taylor, W 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles: Charlotte Nunan/Chloe Masillo, W def. Estelle First/Tulip Griesel, M 6-2, 6-2; Liza Mundell/Ava Poehlmann, M def. Zoe Wood/Celeste Belisle, W 3-6, 7-6, 10-8.

No. 2 Burr and Burton 7, No. 7 Harwood 0

No. 3 Middlebury 7, No. 6 Bellows Falls 0

Singles: Scarlet Carrara, M def. Grace Guild, B 6-0, 6-0; Julia Bartlett, M def. Anya Taylor, B 6-0, 6-0; Talia Cotroneo, M def. Ariana Wunderle, B 6-2, 6-1; Paige Hescock, M def. Kathleen Dole, B 6-2, 6-0; Kaya Wright, M def. Mary Wallace, B 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Audrey Carpenter/Caroline Nicolai, M def. Saphire Joy/Dani Robinson, B 6-2, 6-0; Maeve Roche/Oni Krizo, M def. B forfeit.

Boys tennis playdowns

No. 2 St. Johnsbury 7, No. 15 Harwood 0

Singles: Bernardo Barrios, S def. Cole Baitz, H 6-2, 6-3; Frederik Heineking, S def. Artur Cantellopes, H 6-0, 6-0; Jorge Trade, S def. Christopher Cummiskey, H 6-1, 6-3; Agustin Gil, S def. Colin Deschamps, H 6-0, 6-0; Javier Berenguer, S def. Nico Cambio, H 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Rene Ovananos/Brandon Liddick, S def. River Collins/Dylan Sylveira, H 6-0, 6-1; Forster Goodrich/Andrew Dahms, S def. Eric Desereau/Jeswin Antony, H 6-0, 6-0.

No. 7 South Burlington 3, No. 10 Rice 3

Singles: Sriram Sethuraman, SB def. Alejandro de Bleis, R 6-0, 6-0; Chris Bialas, SB def. David Estefan, R 6-2, 6-3; James Bialas, SB def. Nate Macdonald, R 6-3, 6-3; Vihit Gupta, SB def. Asher Schonfield, R 6-0, 6-0; Joona Juntunen, R def. Mateo Duracak, SB 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Aaron Aalito/Levente Pakozni, R def. William Bradley/Yuyang Zhang, SB 0-6, 7-5, 10-1; Phil de Champlain/Wilfred St. Francis, R def. James Bradley/Jay Eagle, SB 6-0, 6-1.

Girls Ultimate quarterfinals

Champlain Valley 13, Montpelier 11

C: Abby Niquette 2G, 1A. Ellie Mjaanes 3G, 3A. Skyler Gade 4G. Ruby Opton 1A. Stella Ewald 5A. Ella Polli 3G, 1A. Zoe Ricketts 1G, 1A. Katrina Kajenski 1A.

M: Pilar Abele 6G, 1A. Sophia Jerome 2G. Grace Hall 1G, 1A. Sophia Flora 2G, 1A. Finley Torrens-Martin 1A. Kasi McCann 1A. Susha Benioit 6A.

South Burlington 15, BFA-Fairfax 7

SB: Clara Margulius 5G, 2A. Lucy Flemer 5G. Liz Toupin 3G, 2A. Moriya Gelfenbein 1G, 2A. Lily Hankes 1G. Christina Conklin 4A. Hiba Ali 3A. Kristin Plourde 1A. Emma Vogt 1A.

BFA: Kam Taylor 3G, 1A. Maddie King 3A. Reagan Eastman 4G.

St. Johnsbury def. Mount Mansfield via forfeit

Boys Ultimate playdowns

No. 8 St. Johnsbury 15, No. 9 Milton 2

S: Cole Banks 4G, 2A. Charlie Vaal 3G. Liam Ryan 1G. Nolan Ryan 1G. Krane Davis 4A. Kaelen Glentz Brush 8A. Zeb Kane 1G.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

D-I softball quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 Brattleboro (10-5) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (16-0)

No. 5 Essex (10-5) at No. 4 Mount Anthony (10-5)

No. 10 Colchester (6-10) at No. 2 South Burlington (13-3)

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (12-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3)

D-II softball playdowns

No. 14 Rice (2-12) at No. 3 Enosburg (12-3)

D-II softball quarterfinals

No. 7 Spaulding (10-6) at No. 2 Mount Abraham (14-3), 4:30 p.m.

D-IV softball quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 Craftsbury (3-10) at No. 1 Proctor (14-1)

No. 5 Poultney (9-5) at No. 4 West Rutland (11-5)

No. 7 Northfield (5-7) at No. 2 Danville (10-2)

No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3)

D-I baseball quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 South Burlington (10-7) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (12-2)

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-11) at No. 4 Essex (11-5)

No. 7 Burlington (11-6) at No. 2 Colchester (13-3)

No. 6 Rice (10-6) at No. 3 Brattleboro (11-4)

D-II baseball quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 Missisquoi (9-8) at No. 1 Spaulding (15-1)

No. 13 Fair Haven (7-10) at No. 5 U-32 (11-5)

No. 6 Hartford (8-8) at No. 3 Enosburg (13-3)

D-III baseball quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 10 Vergennes (5-10) at No. 2 Bellows Falls (12-4)

No. 6 Montpelier (8-9) at No. 3 Peoples (12-2)

D-I girls lacrosse quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 Mount Anthony (8-9) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (12-2)

No. 5 Rutland (11-4) at No. 4 Champlain Valley (12-3)

No. 7 Middlebury (6-9) at No. 2 South Burlington (13-2)

No. 11 Essex (2-14-1) at No. 3 Burr and Burton (13-2)

D-II girls lacrosse quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 Green Mountain (6-6) at No. 1 Hartford (13-0)

No. 7 Stowe (7-8) at No. 2 Vergennes/Mount Abraham (11-2)

No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1)

D-I boys lacrosse quarterfinals

No. 5 Middlebury (8-6) at No. 4 Essex (10-6), 4:30 p.m.

D-II boys lacrosse quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 Burlington (3-13) at No. 1 Rice (12-0)

No. 5 Stowe (10-4) at No. 4 Colchester (11-4)

No. 7 Spaulding (8-8) at No. 2 Hartford (14-1)

No. 6 Mount Anthony (9-8) at No. 3 Harwood (12-1)

D-III boys lacrosse quarterfinals

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

No. 5 Mount Abraham/Vergennes (3-9) at No. 4 Green Mountain Valley (3-6)

No. 6 BFA-Fairfax (2-13) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-7)

Boys tennis playdowns

No. 13 Champlain Valley (5-9) at No. 4 Woodstock (9-2), 3 p.m.

Boys tennis quarterfinals

(Matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 Brattleboro (9-5) vs. Burlington/Essex

No. 13 Champlain Valley (6-9) at No. 5 Stowe (10-3)

No. 7 South Burlington (10-5) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (14-0)

No. 6 Burr and Burton (10-4) at No. 3 Middlebury (11-1)

Boys Ultimate quarterfinals

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-4) at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0)

No. 5 Leland & Gray (8-3) at No. 4 Champlain Valley (9-2)

No. 7 Mount Mansfield (8-4) at No. 2 Montpelier (11-1)

No. 6 Burlington (8-4) at No. 3 Burr and Burton (11-1)

Track and field

D-II state championships

At Burlington High School

D-IV championships

At Manchester

