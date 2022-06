On the morning of Monday, May 23, an electric plane took off from Plattsburgh International Airport in eastern New York, near Lake Champlain and on the border with Vermont. From there it rushed west and south. It landed and took off again two more times in New York, then flew to Akron, Ohio the next day. After seven stops in total, it finally landed on Monday, May 30, in Bentonville, Arkansas, completing the 1,403-mile start and stop journey.

