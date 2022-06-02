ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Altra Federal Credit Union hosting one-day financial education camps

 3 days ago

Altra Federal Credit Union will be offering three one-day financial education camps as part of their Cash Camp series at the William O. Beach Civic Hall.

All camps are facilitated by Altra employees and will incorporate hands-on learning experiences with age appropriate activities, games, and discussions. Snacks, refreshments, and lunch are included.

Dollar$ & ¢ents Camp

Offered for ages 7-8 and will work on developing a basic knowledge of money history, what money is, how it is used and made, and basic spending concepts. Dollar$ & ¢ents Camp will be held on Tuesday, June 28th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Super Savers Camp

Offered for ages 9-10 and will help build a foundation for key financial concepts, such as the importance of budgeting and differentiating between needs and wants. Super Savers Camp will be held on Wednesday, June 29th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Money Smart Camp

Offered to ages 11-12 and will continue developing their money smart skills by covering topics from creating SMART goals, basic credit concepts and basic money growth strategies. Money Smart Camp will be held on Thursday, June 30th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While each camp builds on skills learned in previous camps, it is not a requirement to have attended previous camps.

“All of the camps we offer are great ways for kids to start small by understanding money basics, all while having fun and making new friends,” Danielle Anderson Manager for Youth Strategies for Altra Federal Credit Union said.

Each camp is free to attend and will take place at the William O Beach Civic Hall, located at 350 Pageant Ln, Suite 201, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Membership is not required to attend our camps, but registration is necessary to save your seat as sessions are limited to 24 attendees.

If you are interested in attending, you can register online at www.altra.org. Please Note: The content covered in each camp is designed for specific ages. Please make sure your child fits within the camp’s age group before registering for the event.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Altra Federal Credit Union hosting one-day financial education camps

