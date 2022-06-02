ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta High School Class of 2022 celebrates commencement

By Palm Springs Desert Sun
The La Quinta High School Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement ceremony Wednesday night.

The Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps  Color Guard presented the colors, and senior graduate Gui Alec B. Martinez performed the national anthem.

Cindy Aguilar-Zamora, senior class president, and Enri Lala were the senior speakers.

The keynote speaker was Brandun Lee — International Boxing Organization Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion and La Quinta High alumnus.

More than 20 students graduated as International Baccalaureate full diploma candidates. More than 80 students graduated with the state seal of biliteracy, and more than 100 students graduated summa cum laude.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: La Quinta High School Class of 2022 celebrates commencement

