North Dakota AG calls man ‘dirtbag’ during Twitter feud

North Dakota State Patrol Colonel Brandon Solberg announces the promotions and reassignment of Lt. Luke Hendrickson, Sgt. Ryan Panasuk, and Trooper Christopher Schaefer. Trooper Christopher Schaefer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will serve as a regional sergeant in the northeast region. Schaefer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Dakota, he became a member of the North Dakota Highway Patrol July 5, 2011. He attended the Highway Patrol Academy, graduating Dec. 22, 2011. He was initially stationed in Rolla as a traffic enforcement trooper and served there until March 31, 2015. On April 1, 2015, he transferred to Motor Carrier Operations in Grand Forks. Sgt. Schaefer began his duties June 3 and will remain in Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO