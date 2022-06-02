ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota AG calls man ‘dirtbag’ during Twitter feud

By Doug Barrett
 3 days ago

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is locked in a Twitter feud with a retiree who questioned how the Republican’s daughter...

Walz signs natural resources bill, calls for updated vetting

Governor Tim Walz today (Fri) signed a bill that will fund 80 environment and natural resources projects with the goal of protecting Minnesota’s air, water, land, fish, wildlife, and other outdoor resources. The Governor then wrote to legislators urging them to work toward reforming the vetting process for future projects to prioritize citizens’ voices and remove politics from the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
Walz extends Natl. Guard support for northern MN flooding

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order extending National Guard support for areas in northern Minnesota affected by flooding. Heavy rains continue to worsen flooding throughout the Rainy River Basin. Walz will visit International Falls tomorrow (Sat) with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to receive a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ravnsborg not expected to testify in SD impeachment trial

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is not expected to take the stand for his impeachment trial, nor is anyone else for the defense. Defense attorneys did not turn in a list of witnesses as required by rules for the June 20-21 trial over Ravnsborg’s actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Ground broken on ND soybean crushing plant

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford today joined officials from ADM and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) at the Spiritwood Energy Park to help break ground on the Green Bison Soy Processing plant, North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean processing plant, highlighting the project as an example of how partnerships between agriculture and energy are growing both sectors in North Dakota.
AGRICULTURE
North Dakota State
ND State Patrol announces promotions, assignments

North Dakota State Patrol Colonel Brandon Solberg announces the promotions and reassignment of Lt. Luke Hendrickson, Sgt. Ryan Panasuk, and Trooper Christopher Schaefer. Trooper Christopher Schaefer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will serve as a regional sergeant in the northeast region. Schaefer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Dakota, he became a member of the North Dakota Highway Patrol July 5, 2011. He attended the Highway Patrol Academy, graduating Dec. 22, 2011. He was initially stationed in Rolla as a traffic enforcement trooper and served there until March 31, 2015. On April 1, 2015, he transferred to Motor Carrier Operations in Grand Forks. Sgt. Schaefer began his duties June 3 and will remain in Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND

