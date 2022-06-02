Several meth, heroin arrests over the weekend

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest.

Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virginia Morgan was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Virginia Morgan (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Rufus Parker (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Sunday, May 29, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area.

Christine Pelt, 44, of Hanceville was identified as the driver. A subsequent search yielded both narcotics and paraphernalia.

Pelt was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.

Christine Pelt (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Lastly, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Stephen Findley, 35, of Leeds on Monday, May 30 just off of Highway 278 West.

Afterwards, they discovered Findley had outstanding warrants. He was placed under arrest. Findley was also found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

He was charged with: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA for possession of dangerous drugs and an FTA for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen Findley (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)



“Our deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office remain proactive in their work. They stay diligent at continually getting these drugs off the street. I am proud of the hard work and dedication all of our deputies continue to show,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

