ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Several meth, heroin arrests over the weekend

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVOTm_0fyEZW4J00

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest.

Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virginia Morgan was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXw85_0fyEZW4J00
    Virginia Morgan (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8cmM_0fyEZW4J00
    Rufus Parker (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Sunday, May 29, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area.

Christine Pelt, 44, of Hanceville was identified as the driver. A subsequent search yielded both narcotics and paraphernalia.

Pelt was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITlXd_0fyEZW4J00
Christine Pelt (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Lastly, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Stephen Findley, 35, of Leeds on Monday, May 30 just off of Highway 278 West.

Afterwards, they discovered Findley had outstanding warrants. He was placed under arrest. Findley was also found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

He was charged with: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA for possession of dangerous drugs and an FTA for possession of drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiFts_0fyEZW4J00
Stephen Findley (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)


“Our deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office remain proactive in their work. They stay diligent at continually getting these drugs off the street. I am proud of the hard work and dedication all of our deputies continue to show,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 3, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 3, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 1 theft of property – 4th degree; Bargain Hunt; 2nd Ave. SW; general merchandise; $31 June 2 theft of property – 2nd degree; person; pistol; $500theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $396unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Cherokee Ave. SW; toolbox; $4,000duty upon striking unattended vehicle; person; 3rd Ave. SE; damage to ’19 Volkswagen Jetta; $500harassment; person; Austin Ave. SW Arrests June 2 Armstrong, Tabatha L; 36 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Bennett, Charles C; 34 Theft of property – 4th degree Still, Bonnie L; 53 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs Wise, Lisa D; 50 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized

ON JUNE 2ND, GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WORKED WITH LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND ARRESTED MICHAEL LONG AND JACQUELINE PAGE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASES INVESTIGATORS SERVED A SEARCH WARRANT ON A MOTEL ROOM THE PAIR WERE STAYING IN WHICH RESULTING IN THE DISCOVERY OF A LARGE QUANTITY OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA, AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. IN ADDITION, A CHEVY SILVERADO, ENCLOSED TRAILER, HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE AND CASH WERE SEIZED. LONG AND PAGE WERE CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE.
GILES COUNTY, TN
southerntorch.com

Ten arrested in two days on drug related charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The first two days of June has been a busy with 10 being arrested on drug related charges. On Wednesday, June 1st, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were conducting an ongoing investigation looking for a suspect who had warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine. Agents executed a warrant at a residence on County Road 386 finding two subjects in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leeds, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Cullman, AL
Hanceville, AL
Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Hanceville, AL
WAFF

2 dead in Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Huntsville. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of York Road. Huntsville Police, the Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home along with a male and female victim.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
brproud.com

Body of Cullman County man who drowned in Smith Lake recovered

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of Frankie D. Cruce was recovered from Smith Lake Friday. ORIGINAL: A search is going on to find someone who reportedly drowned on the Cullman County side of Smith Lake Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms that Frankie D. Cruce,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
nypressnews.com

Around $10 million worth of illegal narcotics seized in Dallas drug bust, police say

DALLAS — Authorities in Duncanville seized around $10 million worth of illegal drugs in Dallas on Thursday and two people will be facing federal charges, police said. Police in Duncanville said its narcotics team had been investigating the location in the 5500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas after the department received a tip.
goodwordnews.com

Tennessee man arrested for burglary and theft of property

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Police say a Tennessee man was arrested in Decatur for burglary and theft of property last week. According to Decatur Police, officers responded to a burglary call on May 27 in the 3000 block of Modaus Road SW. During the investigation, John Brian Alverson, 44, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Rebecca Jean Moore, 42, of Flintville, Tennessee, were named as suspects.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gentry
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, June 4th

James Crane, age 55 of Cedar Bluff – Public Intoxication;. Douglas Anderson, age 50 of Ft Payne – Failure to Appear/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to a Probation Revocation;. Levi Prather, age 33 of Centre – Burglary 3rd Degree (two...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Saturday night shooting kills one

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens citizen was found dead in an apartment Saturday night when officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area. According to the Athens Police Department, the shooting occurred at Higgins Court Apartments on South Hine Street in Athens. Upon...
ATHENS, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle crash kills man in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday June 3, around 9:09 p.m. Richard Hunt of Vinemont was fatally injured in a wreck. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the 59-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Blount County 13, approximately six miles southwest of Cleveland, Ala. ALEA...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Ccso
wbrc.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered. Authorities say 60-year-old Frankie D. Cruce’s body was recovered from Smith Lake on June 3. Cruce drowned on May 30 after trying to retrieve a canopy that fell off of his boat.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/23/22 to 05/29/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/23/22 to 05/29/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 878 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 17 misdemeanor arrests. There were 24 traffic accidents, 109 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 26 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were five felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and seven warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Chief Wood Shared Jacksonville Crime Stats

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 5/22/2022 -5/29/2022. There were a total of 200 answered calls for service. There were 41 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were six felony arrests made and 11 misdemeanor arrests. There were eight traffic accidents, 101 traffic stops, and 25 citations issued. There were also three warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSST Radio

6 Felony Warrant Arrests May 31-June 1, 2022

At least six felony warrant arrests were logged by local law enforcement officers May 31-June 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police officers responded to a disturbance at a Kasie Street address Wednesday morning. They encountered K C Antwan Macon. A records check by communications operators showed the 29-year-old Sulphur Springs man to be wanted on multiple outstanding charges. After the warrants were confirmed as active, Sgt. Brandon Mayes took Macon into custody at 8:33 a.m. and transported him to jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Sulphur Springs Men Charged With Burglaries Thursday

Three Sulphur Springs men were charged with burglaries on Thursday, June 2, 2022. One was booked into jail following a criminal trespass call and the two others had two burglary warrants added to the list of charges they are currently jailed on, according to arrest reports. Trespassing Call. Sulphur Springs...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy