Rome, GA

Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Announces October Dates For 2022 Event

By Brenda Little
chattanoogapulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show (WONG) will host its 10th anniversary air show at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, GA on Oct. 15-16. The event will feature the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team in addition to other military and civilian performers. Tickets are now available for...

www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 2

