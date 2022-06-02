Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A serious crash was reported on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in Stafford Township, initial reports said.

One car purportedly was on its roof and another on its side, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that a motorist was ejected and that CPR was in progress. Two other people were being evaluated for injuries.

