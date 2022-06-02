ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A serious crash was reported on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in Stafford Township, initial reports said.

One car purportedly was on its roof and another on its side, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that a motorist was ejected and that CPR was in progress. Two other people were being evaluated for injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

suz
3d ago

I was in the traffic when the accident 1st happened it is absolutely horrific debris from the main car was just scattered all over the highway definitely was high speed he hit the guard rail 1st where it tore part of his front end off and then flipped on down the highway taking out another car with it and there was no ambulance on the scene seeing. it if I hadn't been running late to go to a doctor's appointment this morning I would have been right there at the accident or worse in the accident

NJ.com

28-year-old N.J. woman fatally struck on highway, police say

A Hopatcong woman was fatally stuck by a vehicle in Bridgewater Township early Sunday morning, police said. Kelsey Benson, 28, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a car on Rt. 28 westbound near Vanderveer Road in the Somerset County township shortly after midnight. Police said Benson was walking on...
Two Pedestrians Struck Attempting To Cross Route 29

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton EMS responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Sullivan Way Friday night just after 10:30 Pm after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle crossing the highway. It’s unclear if the vehicle remained on the scene after the accident. One person was...
Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A bicyclist was found by the side of the road by a passerby in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The rider may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver, initial reports said. The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Nathaniel Street and...
Officials Find Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Delaware County Swimmer Off Coast Of Wildwood

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue. It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide. Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore. The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.
Pilot injured after helicopter crashes at NJ airport

NEW JERSEY - Federal authorities are investigating the crash of a helicopter shortly after takeoff from a New Jersey airport that seriously injured the pilot. Authorities say that a 2015 Bell Model 407 helicopter crashed to the ground near the north side of Essex County Airport in Fairfield at around 12:11 p.m.
Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost cont…
Hopatcong Woman, 28, Killed By Car In Bridgewater

A 28-year-old Hopatcong woman was struck and killed by a car in Bridgewater overnight, authorities said. Kelsey Benson was walking on State Highway 28 when she was struck by a Lexus driven by a 59-year-old Bridgewater man around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 5, local police said. Members of Robert Wood...
Pedestrian Struck Dead By Hit-Run Car On Garden State Parkway

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian from Elizabeth last week. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 25, Felipe Dos Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the parkway hear milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
